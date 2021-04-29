President of Mexico sees investment interest from Santander after meeting with Botín

Mexico City, Apr 29 (EFE) .- Banco Santander “will continue to invest” in Mexican territory, said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Thursday after a meeting with Ana Botín, the president of the financial institution.

“Yes, I met yesterday, we had lunch, with the president of the Santander council, Ana Botín, and we talked, they plan to continue investing in Mexico, they also have the purpose of continuing to grant loans to small and medium-sized companies,” the president revealed in his morning press conference.

The president stressed that “the talk was very productive” with Botín, although he did not detail the amounts of the investments or specific plans.

The president of Santander detailed in March, in Spain, the purchase of 8.3% of its Mexican subsidiary in the hands of minority shareholders for 550 million euros.

The operation will be closed, foreseeably, “in the second or third quarter of 2021”, and will be subject to the usual regulatory authorizations and the exclusion in the Mexican Stock Exchange is approved, he then commented to the directors of the entity.

Botín had supported López Obrador’s financial management in November 2019, before the pandemic, when he assured that “investors like Mexico.”

“We have a very good relationship with Ana Botín, and we even talk about vaccines, everything, the economy, we talk that they have a projection of 5.3% growth for this year, for Mexico,” the leader commented this Thursday Mexican.

López Obrador stressed that his government’s forecast “is very similar to that of Santander,” referring to the 5.3% growth forecast of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

In recent weeks, international organizations have raised their projections for Mexico, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which now estimates a 5% rise in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021 compared to a previous expectation of 4.3% .

“Fortunately, we are growing and jobs are being created again, lost jobs are recovering, we are very pleased that our currency has not depreciated,” said López Obrador.

The president insisted that there are signs of recovery after the historical contraction of 8.2% of Mexico’s GDP in 2020 due to the covid-19 crisis, which has left more than 2.33 million cases and almost 216,000 deaths in the country, the third with the most deaths in the world.

In particular, the president highlighted macroeconomic factors, such as exchange rate control, public debt as a percentage of GDP, and remittances.

“The (Mexican) peso is one of the strongest currencies in the world and there is growth,” he said.

(c) EFE Agency