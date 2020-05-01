In the midst of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, asked the Italian government for prudence and clarity to “build its tomorrow”, stressing that work and security go together.

During his traditional speech for “Labor Day”, the Italian leader stated that “there can be no Republic without work, as Italy’s first article of the Constitution” solemnly states. “Work has been the engine of social, economic and rights growth in these 74 years of the Republic. Because work is a condition of people’s freedom, dignity and autonomy.

It allows everyone to build their own future and make the whole community more intensely united “, he said.

For Mattarella, this concept “must be reaffirmed with determination in the current situation, in which the spread of the virus has strongly affected the people, forcing them to temporarily freeze activities”.

“In Italy, as in the rest of the world, the consequences of the pandemic put many jobs at risk. In this context, the value of work and, in particular, the work done by doctors, nurses and other operators, stands out even more,” he added. .

The President of Italy cited as an example health professionals, pharmacists, police, armed forces, operators in the logistics and transport sector, who, in the midst of difficulties, allowed the country, day after day, not to stop and to continue moving forward , even if it worked at reduced speed. Turning his attention to the so-called phase 2, in the fight against the new coronavirus, Mattarella made an appeal to the political forces, since “a gradual overcoming of the restrictions seems finally possible”. “Everyone’s efforts must be directed, in a consistent manner, without distractions or negligence”, he emphasized.

To be able to start over, efforts are needed from everyone, from the consolidation of the results obtained so far in the fight against the virus, to a fair, effective and timely support for families and productive activities, for those who are unemployed and without income “.

The President of the Republic asked companies, workers and institutions to make a joint effort because to start over, a change is needed that “knows how to improve and not suffer”. “This change will have to be handled with skill so that the new phase does not lead to conditions of more precariousness and exclusion, but it is the occasion, on the contrary, to deal effectively with old delays, such as those of work for young people and women, particularly acute in the southern areas. Like undeclared or irregular work, to be brought to the cause of justice and against unbearable exploitation “, he stressed. Referring to regions that have not followed the national government’s decisions on the resumption of activities, Mattarella called for more responsibility not only to the government, but also to local authorities. “The situation calls for a responsible climate of loyal collaboration between institutions.”

Yesterday (30), the Italian representative also signed a decree on “urgent measures” for the functionality of the interception systems of conversations and communications, for penitentiary regulation, as well as complementary and coordination provisions on civil, administrative and accounting justice, in addition to of measures for the introduction of the Covid-19 alert system. Italian Premier – The Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, for his part, posted a message on his Facebook account, stating that, at this moment, the world of work is being put to the test, but starting next Monday ( 4) many return to their activities.

“The world of work is being put to the test. Many live this emergency with anxiety and concern, between closed activities and job prospects at risk. Many, in the most acute phase of the emergency, worked to ensure assistance, rescue, security and essential goods” , said.

According to Conte, more than 4 million people return to work on Monday, thanks to the first results of the containment measures. “They can rely on the application of strict security protocols, about which we will be uncompromising,” he added.

The premier also apologized to everyone who has not yet received the aid, “because the financing game is proving to be complicated”. “I apologize on behalf of the government and I guarantee that we will continue to press for payments and financing to be completed as soon as possible,” he concluded, speaking about the measures contained in government decrees to deal with the emergence of the coronavirus.

