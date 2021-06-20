President of Israel to meet with Biden at the White House

President Israeli Reuven Rivlin will be received in Washington on June 28 by his counterpart American Joe Biden, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

Rivlin, whose Term ends July 5, will be the first senior Israeli official to meet with Biden since he took office The charge.

By the end of May, he had formally accepted the invitation, sent by the secretary of State of the United States, Anthony Blinken, to tour the Middle East.

The visit will take place one month after the end of the confrontation between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas, in power in the Gaza Strip, who claimed the lives of 260 Palestinians, including children and adolescents, and 13 people in Israel, including a child and an adolescent.

Begining of June, Knesset membersIsrael’s parliament elected Isaac Herzog, a former Labor Party leader who will succeed Reuven Rivlin in early July, as president.

In Israel, the office of president is essentially honorary.

emb