The President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, reported on the night of this Tuesday, June 16, that he tested positive for the new SARS-CoV-2 virus. The president also said that his wife tested positive.

“This weekend I began to feel some discomfort and today I have been informed that I have been infected with Covid-19,” said the president. Regarding his wife Ana García, the president said that she is asymptomatic, La Prensa de Honduras said.

Hernández is the first president in America to become infected with Covid-19 disease. “It is part of the risk that this responsibility takes, for my work I have not been able to stay one hundred percent at home, now I will continue to carry out all my activity by teleworking,” added the president.

The information, in addition, was communicated through the Presidency’s Twitter account, where it is assured that the president “maintained at all times the preventive measures recommended by the health authorities, however, due to the nature of his work, it was not possible remain in total isolation, exposed to the risk of contagion ».

He also refers that the president is being medicated “with the MAIZ treatment”, which was suggested by Honduran doctors, including Microdacyn, Azithromycin, Ivermectin, and Zinc.

Honduras records, until this Tuesday, June 16, 9, 656 cases of Covid-19 and 330 deaths. The last report indicated that 478 new cases and 8 new deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.