Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was hospitalized Wednesday for pneumonia, hours after announcing that he and his wife had fallen ill with COVID-19.

Francis Contreras, spokesman for the National Risk Management System, told a press conference that, after reviewing Hernández’s laboratory results and radiographs, the doctors determined that the president had pneumonia and recommended his hospitalization. He added that Hernández is in good condition and that intravenous medications are being administered at the Military Hospital.

The president announced Tuesday night in a televised message that he and his wife had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Hernández said he began to feel unwell over the weekend and that he received the test results on Wednesday. He commented that having become ill is part of the risk that his work entails, and pointed out that due to his responsibilities he could not stay at home constantly.

The president indicated that his symptoms were mild and that he was already beginning to feel an improvement. He said that he began to be treated with what he called “MAIZ Treatment”, an experimental combination of microdacin, azithromycin, ivermectin and zinc.

He indicated that his wife does not present symptoms and that two other of his collaborators were also infected.

Honduras has almost 10,000 confirmed cases of the disease, 330 of them fatal. But diagnostic tests are limited and the public health system is under intense pressure.

The epicenter of the pandemic in the country is located in the Cortés department, where the northern city of San Pedro Sula is located, but in recent weeks an increase in infections has been reported in the capital Tegucigalpa.

Hernández is a close ally of US President Donald Trump, particularly in efforts to curb illegal immigration. However, federal prosecutors in New York have prosecuted the president’s brother and have clearly specified that they are putting together a case against Hernández himself.

The president has not been charged, but the US federal prosecution has accused him of accepting drug money to promote his political career in exchange for allowing them to transfer drugs through Honduras. Hernández has rejected those accusations.

The president was reelected in disputed elections in November 2017, despite the Honduran Constitution explicitly prohibiting reelection.