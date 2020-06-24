TEGUCIGALPA, Jun 24 (.) – Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández has shown a marked improvement, although his state of health is still delicate, a doctor from the military hospital where he has been hospitalized for a week after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The president, a 51-year-old lawyer who is in his second consecutive term, announced in mid-June that he had contracted the virus along with his wife and two collaborators, but that his condition was good, so he would continue to carry out his work at rest.

However, later, he was admitted to the hospital with a picture of pneumonia. According to a statement from the medical center, Hernández was given supplemental oxygen after presenting respiratory difficulties.

« The evolution of the President is stable, but continues under observation and delicate, » said the military doctor, Juan Díaz, at a press conference on Tuesday night.

Díaz said that the president was in good general condition, with decreasing breathing difficulties, which denoted a « clear improvement », although he would have to continue under hospital care.

So far, the Central American country registers 13,943 confirmed cases and 405 coronavirus-related deaths. (Report by Gustavo Palencia. Edited by Marion Giraldo and Noé Torres)