The Gaucho Championship should be the “laboratory” for the resumption of competitions in national football, paralyzed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The evaluation is made by Grêmio president Romildo Bolzan. Even so, it will be necessary to settle all the details before returning to the lawns.

Grêmio and Internacional resumed training, albeit full of restrictions last week. In the last Wednesday, in a meeting, all participants of the State agreed on the possibility of the championship restarting in the second half of July, although everything will depend on the approval of the authorities.

“Gaúcho is perhaps the laboratory for all the regionals, because it is much more advanced. And it will be a very important experience to be done. For the first time in the country, games with monitoring will be held. I think we have a very important situation, very to demonstrate that you can make safe football, “said Bolzan in an interview with Grêmio TV, the club’s YouTube channel.

The leader pointed out, however, that there is still much to be defined so that it is possible to restart the Gaucho, including the place where the games will be held. In this case, the guidance of health authorities will be essential in view of the possibility of restricting work.

“The idea is clear that if the outbreaks are not alleviated, one or two squares can be built. There must be transportation financing from the clubs. If the FGF has support, it would be fantastic. The other alternative is that RS environments can give us comfort and play in the squares where the games are. If you have security in locomotion, logistics, housing mainly. But time will tell. It is in the scenario of everyone to play in small squares to conclude the championship “, he said.

Bolzan was at the Grêmio CT this Friday, where the squad continued their work. After doing ball training on Thursday, this Friday’s activity was much lighter, focused on physical conditioning.

The athletes raced around the two fields, in pairs, but with due social distance. There were five works of four minutes, divided. The exception was the goalkeepers, who performed technical work, combined with strength and speed training, with a ball.

