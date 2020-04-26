Games of the Carioca Championship in Laranjeiras? As far as the president of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt, depends, this possibility does not exist at this time. In an interview with the channel “Saudações Tricolores”, the representative was emphatic when saying that the Tricolor headquarters is not able to receive matches today, despite the statement by Rubens Lopes, president of Ferj, which opened the possibility of holding the remaining duels of the State and Gávea, which belongs to Flamengo.

– There is no condition at the moment. To make a minimum reform is money that Fluminense does not have. We are experiencing financial difficulties and they will last. We have to make choices daily. The visitor’s dressing room is unable to host a team. The FFERJ president said that we could play in some places with closed gates. Today, at this moment, Laranjeiras doesn’t have it – stated Mário.

Last Friday, Rubens Lopes stated that this was a hypothesis that could not be ruled out. “I do not see any technical inconvenience for the matches to be held in these two stadiums mentioned, as in others,” he said at the time.

It is not yet known when the ball will roll again. In video meetings, club presidents unanimously expressed their desire to end the Carioca Championship. However, officials still debate how to fit the competition into the calendar. Football remains stopped due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

