The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, said Tuesday that he consumes hydroxychloroquine as “prophylaxis” and asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to review the decision to remove it from the care protocols for COVID-19.

“I am going to continue using it, people who want to use it can use it as prophylaxis” and “I would humbly request, because we are a small country, to review that protocol,” said the Salvadoran president at a press conference.

He argued that “many large countries in the world are using it” because “it apparently does have a positive effect” in treating the disease.

Despite the fact that he uses it, the president assured that hydroxychloroquine was removed from the care protocol used by El Salvador.

“We are not going to go against the tide. Our protocol no longer includes hydroxychloroquine, it had it but we took it out when they said to take it out,” he added.

The President of El Salvador confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the Central American country on Wednesday night and the new measures they are taking to stop a spread

However, he indicated that hydroxychloroquine “is not a new drug or a very serious thing,” so Salvadoran doctors can continue to prescribe the drug.

The Salvadoran head of state recalled that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and “most of the world’s leaders use it as prophylaxis.”

“Although we have removed it from protocol, because the WHO said that it had to be removed from protocol, we have left it for prophylaxis, for those who want to use it as prophylaxis, and we have also left it when the doctor prescribes it,” said the president. Salvadoran.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Monday that the agency will temporarily halt clinical trials with hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients, as a higher mortality rate was detected in patients who received that treatment.

The decision, a precautionary measure that could be revised, has been made after the publication last Friday in the medical journal The Lancet of a study that indicated higher mortality rates in patients who had tried hydroxychloroquine treatments. , commonly used against malaria.

In a national radio and television network, the president assured that the country had acquired 575 million dollars in hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, but on Tuesday he corrected the data and clarified that the investment was 575,000 dollars.

El Salvador registers 2,042 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 36 deaths and 1,502 patients suspected of contagion.

.