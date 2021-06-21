President of Ecuador travels to Miami to undergo spinal cord surgery

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, who uses a cane due to a lumbar injury, traveled to the United States this Sunday to undergo spinal cord surgery.

“I am traveling to the city of Miami, I am going to undergo a spinal cord operation,” the president told the press, prior to the displacement from the Simón Bolívar Military Base in Guayaquil (southwest).

He indicated that he will be operated on on Wednesday in “a moderately invasive operation”, so he decided that he will continue in function.

After the surgery, he will continue for several days in rehabilitation to “begin to regain normal mobility” in his legs, he said.

The intervention “will allow you to put down the support cane to regain and improve your mobility,” previously explained the Secretary of Communication.

This surgery “will consist of removing a cyst in the lumbar area, caused by a medical malpractice that occurred years ago,” clarified the presidential house.

However, he did not specify in which center it will be operated.

For Lasso, a 65-year-old former right-wing banker, it will be the first trip abroad since he assumed the presidency on May 24, for a term ending in 2025.

A member of Opus Dei, he fractured his right fibula in 2013 during a religious pilgrimage in Spain, where medical malpractice to correct the injury compromised his spinal cord.

“To my bad luck, the anesthesiologist makes a mistake, punctures my dura mater and causes a bruise on my ponytail (lower back), which caused excruciating pain in my legs for 45 days. I lost 30 pounds, I couldn’t sleep, I separated myself a little from the world, ”said the now president shortly before the April 11 ballot.

Four years later, the hematoma degenerated into several cysts in the spinal cord, and he was operated on in 2018 also in the United States.

