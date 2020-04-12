QUITO, Apr 12 (.) – The president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, ordered on Sunday a reduction of 50% of his salary and that of the members of the cabinet due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic that is hitting the country with force. oil.

The measure also included other state officials, including the National Assembly, after the economic measures it announced on Friday to deal with the outbreak were questioned by various social and business sectors.

“I have arranged to reduce 50% of the monthly income to the President, Vice President, Ministers and Vice Ministers. In the same way, all the functions of the State, Sectional Governments, especially the Assembly of Ecuador,” said Moreno on his Twitter account, without giving further details.

Ecuador reported about 7,466 infected on Sunday, of which 333 have died. Another 384 people have died from causes related to the virus, according to official data.

The government announced days ago that it will create a “Humanitarian Assistance Account” that will be fueled by the contribution of 5% of profits from companies that earned more than a million dollars in 2018 and the progressive contribution of workers with a salary of more $ 500 for nine months.

Moreno has said that the objective of the trust, which will not be administered by the Government, is to ensure employment, health and food for the population. The National Assembly has to approve the reforms so that they come into effect.

But the announcement generated criticism among indigenous groups, unions and businessmen, who have said they have liquidity problems due to the pandemic.

“The tax that we want to collect from the workers is unfair, given that in the measures we do not see the contribution of the State, which makes some kind of cut in corruption abuses,” said Richard Gómez, president of the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores, one of the largest unions, to ..

The Government has said that the Ecuadorian economy would sink between 3% and 7% this year due to the economic crisis and expect to raise some 1.3 billion dollars with the contributions.

(Report by Alexandra Valencia in Quito and Yury García in Guayaquil. Edited by Javier Leira)