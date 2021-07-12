President of Cuba summons ‘communist revolutionaries’ to confront protesters

Havana, CUBA.- Faced with the massive protests in Cuba, the president and head of the Communist Party, Miguel Díaz-Canel, directed a message on the national channel in which he called on the ‘communist revolutionaries’ to go out into the streets and face the protesters.

In addition, he held the United States responsible for the disturbances that occur on the island.

This, after this Sunday thousands of Cubans took to the streets to protest frustrated by months of economic crisis, pandemic restrictions and lack of food. They accuse government negligence.

There will be a revolutionary response. That is why we call on all communist revolutionaries to take to the streets where these provocations are going to take place and confront them decisively, “the president urged.

President of Cuban call for civil war against his on people #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/XKqzrJ9DBy – Arielink (@ Arielink90) July 11, 2021

Under the hashtags #SOSCuba on social networks, the conditions of the Island are exhibited and requests for help for Cubans are multiplying.

This Sunday afternoon, in response to the protests that began in San Antonio de los Baños, Díaz-Canel went to this town accompanied by party members who marched shouting “Viva Cuba” and “Viva Fidel”.

