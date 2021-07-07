President of Benfica, Luís Filipe Vieira is arrested for alleged tax crimes

The president of Benfica, Luis Filipe Vieira, has been arrested this Wednesday, according to the Portuguese televisions RTP and SIC, in the framework of an operation that seeks to clarify a series of tax crimes and money laundering.

The arrest took place after several dozen police officers and inspectors of the Portuguese Treasury initiated several searches today, some of them in the premises of the Benfica.

The information was advanced by the Portuguese newspaper “Sol”, while the television channel “SIC” ensures that the records, in addition to having been carried out at the Benfica clubhouse, have also been carried out at the home of the club president and at Novo Banco.

Even, according to the newspaper “Expresso”, there have also been searches in some offices of the former vice president of the Benfica, Nuno Gaioso Ribeiro.

The records could be related, according to “Sol”, to Operation “Monte Branco”, an investigation that dates back to 2014 and that investigates possible crimes of money laundering and tax fraud, which originated in a Swiss management company of fortunes.

The focus of the investigation is also the sale of shares in Benfica and the Portuguese businessman José António dos Santos, a Benfica shareholder through various companies he controls, who would have bought debt from a company managed by Luís Filipe Vieira.

