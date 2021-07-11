President of Argentina sends a message to the albiceleste three to beat Brazil

The Argentine National Team and Lionel Messi broke a 28-year streak of title drought this Saturday, July 10, after defeating the Brazilian National Team in the final of the Copa América 2021, at the Maracanã Stadium, with a score by Ángel Di Mary.

After this feat, Alberto Fernandez, president of Argentina, congratulated the team led by Lionel Scaloni and led by Lionel Messi on the pitch, with an emotional message posted on their social networks.

Fernández, on his Twitter account, surrendered to Argentina’s achievement in the Copa América, especially for the joy they gave the Argentine people in the hard times we are living in the Pandemic.

“I want to congratulate and hug our immense team for taking the country to the top. The Argentine people will always remember that, in times of pain, they sowed hope and gave us enormous joy. LET’S GO ARGENTINA! Pride. ”, Published Alberto Fernández.

