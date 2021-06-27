President of Argentina pays tribute to almost 100,000 deaths from covid

BUENOS AIRES.

The President from Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, yielded tribute this Sunday at almost 100 thousand dead for covid-19 in the country, in an act in the Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK) together with representatives of different religious creeds and essential workers.

This is a ceremony of recollection and reflection in tribute to the people who died from covid-19, due to this pandemic that plagues humanity. The millions of people who have died so far have shocked the entire world. Just as the almost 100,000 deceased people in our country question us deeply, “said the president, the only speaker of the tribute.

In the presence of almost all governors and of the first lady, Fabiola Yáñez, Fernandez accompanied by some children they lit 24 candles in homage to the victims of coronavirus in the 24 Argentine provinces, after which a minute of silence.

The virus is invisible but it is aggressive, it destroys and inflicts a lot of pain, “said the president in a brief message read at the ceremony held in the Hall of Shields of the CCK and transmitted by official chain through all the media.

At the end of the ceremony, each of those present placed a white rose next to the candles, while the “Adiós Nonino”, by the composer Astor Piazzola, was heard.

Just as there were representatives of all religious creeds, indigenous peoples and the Afro-Argentine community, the music performed ranged from lyric, to tango, from folklore to rock, while the actress Laura Novoa read poems by renowned Argentine authors.

Our tribute after having gone through this time of pain, will be to build a united and supportive Argentina, which always takes care of the health of its inhabitants. (…) Caring, recovering, rebuilding, so we can look to the future with memory and hope, “said Fernández.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, Argentina has registered almost 4.4 million infections and 92,317 deaths from covid, according to official data.

In recent weeks, Argentina has accelerated the vaccination campaign and 19.7 million (44%) of its 45 million inhabitants have at least one dose of the different vaccines in the country.

Meanwhile, 3.9 million received the two doses, according to official data this Sunday.

jrr