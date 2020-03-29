President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will not be tested for the coronavirus despite having contact last week with the governor of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad, who announced this Saturday that he tested positive for Covid-19.

This was announced tonight by the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, during the daily press conference on the update of the figures of the pandemic in Mexico.

The official clarified that only if the head of the federal Executive presents symptoms of the disease, he will be examined like any other citizen.

