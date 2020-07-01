Double pandemic in Ecuador: that of covid-19 and that of corruption 1:35

(CNN Spanish) – In order to reduce coronavirus infections in Quito, the President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, announced on Monday a series of actions.

In a televised message, the president indicated that greater controls will be carried out on the circulation in four areas of the capital and on informal sales, at the same time that the capacity for health care will be increased.

Moreno appealed to the responsibility of society to counteract the spread of the virus: “It is useless if we do not realize that the virus is everywhere: at any time and in any social circle,” he said. In this regard, he noted that during the first fifteen days of June some 1,200 parties were reported throughout the country, which had to be suspended by the police.

In addition, Moreno asked young people not to forget to use face masks, to respect physical distance and maintain hygiene. “When they fail to comply with some of these measures, they take the virus to their own relatives, to their parents, to their grandparents,” she said.

Last week, Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner reported that Quito’s public hospitals were full and operating at full capacity. After Guayaquil, the Ecuadorian capital is the second city with the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

This Monday, the head of the health portfolio Juan Carlos Zevallos said that although the contagion curve in Quito “decreases”, he recognized that there was an increase in the demand for beds and in the number of deaths.