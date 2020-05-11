The “so what?” that President Jair Bolsonaro answered at the beginning of the month to a question about the more than 5,000 deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far, had an especially bitter meaning for ex-minister and ex-senator Marina Silva (Rede) – on Sunday, 11,123 fatal victims of the disease were confirmed. As a teenager in Acre, she saw family members and neighbors lose their lives in the measles and malaria epidemics.

She describes “a triple feeling of sadness, shame and indignation at having a president who, at a time like this, is able, in an attitude of disrespect and lack of humanity, to say that it has nothing to do with it because he does not perform a miracle. “he stated.

In an interview with the newspaper The State of S. Paulo last week, Marina Silva claims to see a crime of responsibility in the president’s attitudes.

According to her, “wisdom” is needed to conduct an eventual process of removing the president without weakening public health or helping those who need it most.

What lessons has the pandemic left for political activity?

The first thing that is obvious is the protection of people’s lives. It is what we have most precious, above a project of power, economics, individual protagonism. Anything that could compromise this fragile structure of protecting people, preventing, attending, curing, alleviating suffering … None of this should be part of politics. Unfortunately, we are not seeing it that way. And the worst example comes from the government itself. He dismisses the minister in the middle of the crisis, gives command saying that the economy is more important than life, stimulates contagion, with himself (Bolsonaro) taking to the streets, and creating crises with governors and mayors. The worst example comes from the one that should be aggregating.

How did you receive the “so what?” of the president when asked about the death record?

A triple feeling of sadness, shame and indignation at having a president who, at a time like this, is able, in an attitude of disrespect and lack of humanity, to say that it has nothing to do with it because he does not perform miracles, to the sound of laughter from his supporters, finding it a great “seal”.

How do you evaluate Sérgio Moro’s departure from the government?

First, I don’t think I should have even entered. When his name was considered for the Ministry of Justice of the Bolsonaro government, looking at the political trajectory, for the Bolsonaro campaign, I found it very strange. But it was his decision. The exit was just a confirmation of what I thought, which should never have entered.

Based on Moro’s statements, do you think we are facing a case that demands the president’s departure?

We have two possibilities in the face of crimes of responsibility: be it impeachment, by Congress, or removal, by the Supreme Federal Court. There is a crime of responsibility that cannot go unpunished. That is clear. We have to have wisdom on how to conduct the process without risking people’s lives, without jeopardizing health care, without weakening the aid for those who are already experiencing hunger and need.

Mrs. Do you see an environment for an impeachment request to prosper?

What is being done is an action on several fronts. There is action by the STF, the Public Ministry, the Congress. To give you notions of limits: which of these fronts can thrive to interdict the actions he has been taking against the defense of life, the defense of public heritage and democracy? We do not know. But we have to recognize that it has several fronts, including CPI in progress. We are the only country in the world that has a government that, instead of aggregating, is crushing any form of joint action. And he does it on purpose, because he bets on chaos, because he dreams of a state of siege, he dreams of a situation of social uncontrol to justify his authoritarian ravages.

But isn’t rushing to file an impeachment request right now encourage a power struggle?

No. As I said, there are several fronts. Is the Public Ministry vying for power? No. You are trying to protect the Constitution, to say that there are institutional limits to this type of attitude. It has to act on a tripod: defending life, people’s rights to dignity and democracy. The AGU mechanisms were activated. Parliament’s too. And not only through the Network, including parties that are not traditional in the opposition field, such as PSDB, the former leader of the PSL (Joice Hasselmann).

Are you among the people who think that Brazil will come out of the health crisis better, or among those who think we will be worse off?

The pandemic shows an important thing, which is the radicality of the inequality gap in the world and in Brazil. If we want to make a transition to a sustainable, fair economy, generating income for people, it is an investment that we need to make from now on.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

