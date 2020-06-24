TEGUCIGALPA (AP) – President Juan Orlando Hernández is improving after receiving oxygen yesterday, doctors at the Honduran Military Hospital reported Wednesday.

Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 last week and a day later was hospitalized with pneumonia.

In a statement, his medical team said pneumonia appeared to be getting worse Tuesday, with increased lung inflammation and lower oxygenation levels. So it was decided to give him oxygen.

Hernandez’s exam on Wednesday showed improvement, doctors said. She had no fever or shortness of breath, and the inflammation in her lungs had subsided.

His wife Ana García de Hernández also tested positive for the coronavirus. He is at home and attending to medical indications, the doctors reported.

Honduras has reported almost 14,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections and more than 400 deaths.

Contagions have been increasing since the government began the partial reopening of the economy on June 8. Since then they have more than doubled.