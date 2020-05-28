Trump social media. The president signed an executive order Thursday that limits protections to social networks, communication tools that millions of Hispanics use daily With this action, Trump collects ‘revenge’ after Twitter included the news verification tool in Trump’s tweets The president denounced on Wednesday that social networks “are censoring conservative voices.”

Trump social media. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that seeks to limit legal protections to social media companies, shortly after Twitter placed content warnings on two of his tweets.

Trump, the prolific tweeter of political attacks, already threatened social media companies on Wednesday to apply more regulation or even close them, after Twitter added notices in two tweets by the president, indicating that they required readers to verify the data. The president turned to Twitter – where else? – to tweet his threats.

Trump denounced on Wednesday that social networks “are censoring conservative voices.”

“We are going to strictly regulate them or even force them to close, before allowing this to happen,” said the president.

Then, also on Twitter, he threatened: “Important measures are yet to come.” Hours later, he wrote that “The Big Tech is CRAZY. Be on the lookout!”

This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

The executive order instructs executive branch agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission, to investigate ways to impose new rules on social media. Many experts believe that not much can be done without the action of Congress.

Previously, the government had considered a similar measure, but canceled it when it realized that it would not be legal and that it would violate the right to freedom of expression and the principle of economic deregulation.

Two official sources revealed the content of the executive order on condition of anonymity because the text was still being drafted on Thursday morning, but a draft was already circulating on Twitter.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated that Trump will sign an executive order on social media, but did not elaborate. White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah said the signing would take place on Thursday.

Trump and Republicans reacted angrily when Twitter attached a content warning label to two Trump tweets that postal voting should not be allowed because it invites fraud and mailbox theft.

Attached to each tweet is currently a label with the phrase: “Get the real facts about voting by mail here,” which leads the reader to a website with verified data on the subject, and with reports of falsehoods issued by Trump.

Trump accused Twitter of “interfering” in the presidential election and insisted that “as president, I will not allow this to happen.”

The head of his reelection campaign, Brad Parscale, stated that “the obvious political bias” led the campaign to withdraw all its propaganda from Twitter “months ago”. In reality, Twitter has not accepted political propaganda since last November.