President Emmanuel Macron slapped as he approached a crowd

PARIS.

A man gave a slap to the French President, Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to the town of Tain-l’Hermitage (southeast), said the environment of the head of state on Tuesday, confirming the authenticity of images circulating in social media.

According to him video posted on Twitter, Macron approaches a A group of people and talk to a man, which takes his forearm and seems slap him.

ALERT – Emmanuel Macron sees himself faire gifler of a displacement in Tain-l'Hermitage dans la Drôme. Deux personnes ont été interpellées.

The president’s environment mentioned “an attempted slap.”

In the same video, shortly before the event, the monarchist war cry “Montjoie Saint Denis!” and also “Down with the macronía!”

Two people were detained, the prefecture said.

The man who tried to slap the president and another individual are being questioned by the Tain-L’Hermitage gendarmerie squad, “the prefecture said without giving any information on his identity.

At around 1:15 PM (11:15 GMT), the president had gotten into his car after visiting a high school and got out because the people present were calling him. He went towards them and at that moment the incident occurred, “the prefecture explained.

The president continued with the visit, sources from the presidency indicated.

They condemn aggression

Prime Minister Jean Castex took the floor in the National Assembly to condemn the attempted aggression.

Politics cannot be violence, verbal aggression and less physical aggression, “said Castex.

Opposition leaders also condemned the attack.

It is inadmissible to physically attack the President of the Republic, political leaders, but even more so the President, “declared Marine Le Pen, a candidate for the far-right presidency.

I am in solidarity with the president, “said left-wing presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon on his Twitter account.

