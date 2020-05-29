Elected a week ago and with inauguration scheduled for Monday, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, the new president of Cruzeiro has already taken a relevant step this Thursday. The mining club paid the debt for the purchase of striker Willian, in 2014, of 1.75 million euros (about R $ 10.5 million), with Zorya, from Ukraine.

Cruzeiro had until Friday to settle the pending, as it was in danger of being punished with the loss of six points in the dispute of Series B of the Brazilian Championship, if it did not make the payment. The club suffered similar punishment last week for not paying off the loan for midfielder Denílson. The club stopped paying approximately R $ 5 million to Al-Wahda, from the United Arab Emirates.

Sérgio Santos Rodrigues is the new president of Cruzeiro

Photo: Cruzeiro / Press Release / Estadão

The money was obtained with the help of the club’s master sponsor, in exchange for shares in the partnership and also the extension of the contract until the end of 2021. “My obligation as president of Cruzeiro, elected, is to seek solutions for this to happen. , the employees’ TED was done together with Zorya’s TED, and FIFA’s debt is already paid, and Cruzeiro will not have a problem with losing points anymore “, said the president-elect, in a live.

“The money that came to pay for it comes from a partnership, it is not a donation. Pedro (Lourenço) understood, as well as other partners that we will make brief announcements, understood that the new Cruzeiro we partner with people”, he said the leader.

Cruzeiro still has more cases pending at FIFA. One is for Defensor, for the purchase of Uruguayan midfielder Arrascaeta, and another for Independiente del Valle, for the hiring of Kunty Caicedo.

