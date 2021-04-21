President Díaz Canel, elected leader of the Cuban CP to replace Castro

Miguel Díaz Canel (Photo: Hector Vivas via Getty Images)

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, replaced Raúl Castro as first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC, the only legal one) this Monday, on the fourth and last day of the VIII Congress of political formation.

Along with Raúl Castro, 89, other historical leaders came out of the leadership of the PCC, such as the current number two of the formation, José Ramón Machado-Ventura (90), and Commander Ramiro Valdés (88), in addition to Marino Murillo, considered the “czar” of the economic reforms initiated a decade ago.

At the moment, the Cuban state media, the only ones with access to coverage of the conclave, have not specified who has been appointed as second secretary of the PCC to replace Machado-Ventura.

Among the new members of the most powerful body of the PCC and therefore of Cuba are the country’s prime minister, Manuel Marrero, and Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Callejas, Raúl Castro’s ex-minister and head of the Cuban military-owned conglomerate GAESA that controls the assets. most valuable economic in the country.

They remain in the highest management body of the PCC, in addition to Díaz-Canel, the president of Parliament, Esteban Lazo; the vice president, Salvador Valdés; the Deputy Prime Minister, Roberto Morales and the Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, among others.

In total, the new body is made up of 14 leaders, three less than the previous composition.

Among them are three veterans over the age of 70 and three women: the president of the Federation of Cuban Women, Teresa Amarelle; the scientist and director of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Marta Ayala, and the first secretary of the PC in …

