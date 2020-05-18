The President of the Republic, Danilo Medina said that the Government will do its part to hold the Presidential and Congressional general elections, despite the fact that it represents a political challenge in the face of the pandemic.

“We have a commitment to democracy in our country, with the deadlines and processes established by our Constitution and with the exercise of popular sovereignty by citizens. So, you can be sure, we will do our part so that the Dominican people can exercise their right to vote, according to the highest standards of transparency and legitimacy, ”he declared.

In his fourth speech after the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the country, the president indicated that the Central Electoral Board (JCE) postponed the elections supposed to be held today, May 17, but they will be supporting all the measures taken to make it possible. your celebration.

“The Executive Branch, of course, accepted this resolution of the Central Electoral Board and we will be supporting all the provisions that are necessary to make it possible, in a totally safe way for the population,” he said.

He added that no one imagined that by this date he, as president, would be talking about COVID-19. “We all hoped that this would be an election day and that we would be, as a country, celebrating our democracy, not managing this crisis,” he added.

In the 40-minute speech, the president indicated that on August 16 the country will have the authorities that the citizens choose at the polls.

“And these new authorities will have the challenge of safeguarding, not only the life and security of the Dominican people, but also the well-being and stability that we have managed to defend even in the face of the greatest threat of the last century, which has been this pandemic”, stressed.

In this sense, he said that in these circumstances the country would need “a responsible, prepared, capable and determined leadership that puts the needs of the Dominican people above all else.”

So far, 12,314 positive cases of coronavirus and 428 deaths have been reported.

The Presidency spokesman, Roberto Rodríguez Marchena, reported on his Twitter account that the curfew extends until June 1 as follows:

Monday to Saturday from 7:00 p.m. at 5:00 a.m.

Sundays from 5:00 p.m. at 5:00 a.m.

