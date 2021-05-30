President Biden reminded his son Beau: “This is a difficult day for us.”

President, Joe biden, focused this Sunday on the appointment of June 16 with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as Americans seek to return to life before the pandemic during the long weekend that the country lives on the occasion of Memorial Day.

Biden traveled to Delaware to attend a ceremony in which he paid tribute to the soldiers killed in combat, who will be remembered this Monday at the Memorial day, a date that marks the beginning of summer for Americans and is a reason for reunions and family outings.

Joe Biden spoke at a Memorial Day service in Delaware on Sunday: “As many of you know, this is a hard day for us,” the president told the audience, before speaking directly to the “Gold Star” families in attendance. pic.twitter.com/36toXXVrvh – CBS News (@CBSNews) May 30, 2021

This year became the first holiday weekend that vaccinated Americans will be able to participate in indoor or outdoor activities without wearing a mask, according to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). in English).

And the same ruler did so. During your participation in the event in Delaware was seen without a mask, as were many of the attendees.

In a short speech, Biden called the military the “backbone of the nation” and expressed his gratitude.

In addition, he remembered his eldest son, Beau, who was an Army veteran and passed away in 2015, at age 46, of brain cancer. “As you know, it is a difficult day for us.”

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks at a Memorial Day service. https://t.co/eGgpBUwr8Z – The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 30, 2021

MEETING WITH PUTIN

Biden also took time to discuss the meeting with Putin, at a time when the relationship between the White House and the Kremlin crosses one of its lowest points.

The US ruler, who described his country as “unique” and stressed that “each generation of Americans receives a precious gift of freedom,” pointed out as his duty to defend human rights.

“I had a long two-hour conversation recently with (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) in which I made it clear to him that there is nothing we can do but defend human rights around the world,” Biden stated.

“I will meet – he continued – with President Putin in a couple of weeks in Geneva to make it clear that we will not sit idly by and let them abuse those rights.”

The summit will take place in Geneva at the end of the US president’s first trip abroad, who plans to travel to the United Kingdom in June to attend the G-7 meeting and then move on to Brussels, where he will participate in a NATO summit and in a meeting with the European Union.

The Kremlin, however, has ruled out a restart of relations with the United States after the summit between the two presidents.

Last March, Moscow called for consultations with its ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, after Biden called Putin a “murderer” and has not returned since.

And after the announcement of sanctions by the US, last April, -which included the expulsion of ten members of the diplomatic mission of that country-, Russia summoned the US ambassador, John Sullivan, and recommended that he leave the country for consultations with his superiors, advice he followed shortly thereafter.

A HOLIDAY WITHOUT A MASK

Meanwhile, millions of Americans were enjoying a long weekend in which restrictions to prevent the pandemic have begun to ease in the face of the increasing percentage of people vaccinated.

“I’m delighted to see the United States get moving again,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told ABC News’s “This Week” program on Sunday.

Although he admitted that the country has not returned “to normal yet”, since it is not yet out of danger due to the pandemic, the official considered that “great progress” is being seen, in which the “turning point” has been the vaccine.

According to CDC, about 134.4 million people (40.5% of the population) are fully vaccinated in the US, while 50.3% – about 167.1 million – have received at least one dose.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) revealed that this Friday, when the Memorial Day holiday bridge started, some 1.9 million people moved through the country’s airports, a figure not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

The CDC has ruled that the mask should be used in transportation and some places where contagion may be easier or put vulnerable populations at risk.