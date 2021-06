June 26, 2021 June 25, 2021

US President Joe Biden said Friday that the jail sentence handed down to a former Minneapolis police officer for the murder last year of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was “adequate.”

“I’m not aware of all the circumstances that were considered, but I think, by the rules, that it seems appropriate,” Biden said after a judge sentenced Derek Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison for the event, which set off a historic wave. of protests.

