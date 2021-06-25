President Biden approved Florida’s declaration of emergency after building collapse in Miami

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has approved this Thursday the emergency declaration for the state of Florida after the collapse of an apartment building in Miami that has left a hundred missing and at least one dead, according to the authorities, if Well media have reported three deaths.

Miami World / Infobae

Biden has ordered federal assistance to complement state and local efforts due to the emergency conditions of the twelve-story building in the Surfside neighborhood of Miami-Dade County, the White House reported in a statement.

The president’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all relief efforts in the event of a disaster like this.

This, with the purpose of “alleviating the difficulties and suffering caused by the emergency in the local population, providing adequate assistance for the required cases and emergency measures to save lives”, as well as “to reduce or avoid the threat of a catastrophe in Miami-Dade county ”.

Thus, FEMA now has the green light to identify, mobilize, and provide, at its discretion, the equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency, an issue for which Thomas McCool has been appointed as Federal Coordinating Officer for operations in the affected area.

The collapsed building, called Champlain Towers South, collapsed in the early hours of Thursday, when most of the residents were in attendance.

At the moment, the authorities have reported at least one dead, 35 people rescued from the rubble, including a child, and ten injured, of which two have been taken to hospital. The death toll would rise to three, according to ABC7.

The mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine, has indicated that 102 people have already been located in good condition, while 99 remain unaccounted for, according to the Police, although it has been recalled that some of these people could not having been in the building during the collapse.

Rescue work continues at the site after having been stopped throughout Thursday by an electrical storm, while the authorities have warned that these operations may last several days.

Among the people who resided in the building are numerous Latino citizens, including Sophia López Moreira, sister of the first lady of Paraguay, Silvana de López Moreira, as well as other Paraguayans, as well as Argentines and Colombians.