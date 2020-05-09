Madrid Spain.

The president of the spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, warned this Saturday that the coronavirus remains “on the prowl” two days before half of the country enters the first phase of deconfusion, in which you can hold small meetings and reopen premises.

“I want to ask you all the caution and all the prudence because the virus has not disappeared, it is still there, on the lookout,” said the socialist leader in a speech.

As of Monday, half of the 47 million Spaniards enter phase 1 of the period of de-confinement, a phased process that will continue until well into June.

The measure, which allows social gatherings of up to 10 people and return to holding wakes and funerals, leave out for now Madrid and Barcelona, two of the areas hardest hit by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Yes, cities like Seville and Zaragoza enter, and regions like the Balearic Islands, the Basque Country and Galicia, which according to the government have enough room for maneuver in hospitals to continue receiving patients without being overwhelmed.

Moving to phase 1 means that commercial premises of up to 400m2 can be opened in the areas concerned, with a limited capacity of 30%. They will also receive public, with limits, the terraces of bars and restaurants and museums.

They will also reopen outdoor sports facilities and hotels, although common areas such as swimming pools or meeting rooms will be closed.

Aftermath

Spain, one of the countries in the world hardest hit by the pandemic, adds to date 26,478 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours, there were 179 deaths, fifty fewer than on Friday, and well below the maximum reached in early April, 950 a single day.

The confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic are 223,578, including about 47,500 toilets. “The number of new cases today (+604 in 24 hours) is very favorable,” said Fernando Simón, director of the center for health emergencies, noting that this week “mortality (…) has been in a range relatively low compared to the previous weeks. “

The health system “has passed an extreme test,” Sánchez added. His government obtained the necessary parliamentary support this week to extend until May 23, including the state of alarm, which has been in force since March 14 and allows strict limitations on freedom of movement and assembly to combat the epidemic.

The president said that this exceptional provision “does not have to be of the same scope as the situation progresses,” after the conservative opposition opposed to extending the state of alarm.

