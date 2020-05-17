Pact ends months of political instability in the country, plunged into violence. In March, both President Ashraf Ghani and his opponent in the controversial elections, Abdullah Abdullah, proclaimed themselves presidents. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani and his opponent in the disputed presidential elections, Abdullah Abdullah, signed this Sunday power-sharing agreement, ending several months of political instability in the Middle East country.

The pact between Ashraf Ghani (left) and Abdullah Abdullah was hailed by international authorities

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

“The political agreement between President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah has just been signed. Abdullah will lead the High National Reconciliation Commission, and his team members will be included in the government office,” said the Afghan president’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, on Twitter.

The commission that Abdullah will lead will be responsible for peace talks with the Taliban, which seeks to end two decades of war. The board will have five representatives from each of the leaders. Ghani, for his part, will continue to lead the country as president.

Abdullah Omed Maisam’s spokesman, quoted by the German news agency dpa, said the 59-year-old doctor should have a 50% stake in the government, considering ministries, independent boards and representatives of provinces.

It has not yet been clear which ministerial positions will be held by Abdullah’s team. During negotiations on the agreement, he would have pressed for control of important portfolios, such as those of Finance and Foreign Affairs.

“A technical team will work on the implementation of the agreement, and details will be shared later,” said Abdullah’s spokesman.

The power-sharing pact has been hailed by international officials, such as United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has called for continued efforts to end violence in Afghanistan.

“Secretary Pompeo regrets the time lost during the political stalemate,” said spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus in a statement. “He reiterated that the priority for the United States remains a political agreement to end the conflict and welcomed the commitment of the two leaders to act immediately in support of prompt entry into intra-Afghan negotiations.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also praised the agreement. “I welcome the decision made by Afghan political leaders to resolve their differences and form an inclusive government,” said Stoltenberg.

Both Ghani and Abdullah claimed victory in last September’s controversial presidential elections, marked by charges of fraud and manipulation. Ghani was declared the official winner, but the result was rejected by Abdullah, who announced a parallel government. In March, both held separate inauguration ceremonies inside the presidential palace in Kabul.

The political stalemate led the United States to cut $ 1 billion in aid to Afghanistan. It was unclear whether that funding would resume after Sunday’s deal.

The crisis also sparked fears of a failed peace process in Afghanistan, following the historic February 29 agreement with the United States and the Taliban, which contemplates the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country in 14 months.

The start of talks between the government in Kabul and the insurgents is subject to the release of some 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 members of Afghan forces in Taliban prisons, according to the Doha agreement.

The controversial prisoner exchange process began in early April, but has dragged on due to disagreements between the two parties, compounded by the country’s political crisis.

On Monday, Kabul asked insurgents to clarify the whereabouts of 610 prisoners from Afghan security forces who are not on the list of detainees, and warned that it will only release more prisoners if the Taliban continue the process.

The exchange of prisoners remains the main obstacle to the beginning of direct peace talks between both parties, a dialogue that has not yet started.

EK / ap / afp / dpa / rtr / lusa

_______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

