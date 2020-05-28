The measure was enacted as Prime Minister Vicente Zeballos and his cabinet seek political support from the fragmented Congress.

The remuneration of the Peruvian president, Martín Vizcarra, his ministers and high-ranking officials is will temporarily reduce by 10 to 15 percent to help Covid-19 victims, according to an emergency decree published on Thursday.

The measure was enacted at a time when Prime Minister Vicente Zeballos and his cabinet seek political support from the fragmented Congress, elected in January after the dissolution of the previous one by Vizcarra, whose popularity is 80 percent amid official actions. against the virus.

The reduction will be for three months from June and is 10 percent for public servants whose monthly income is equal to or greater than 15,000 soles and 15 percent for salaries greater than 20,000 soles (about of $ 5.81), specified the decree signed by the president.

Vizcarra, who lives in the Government Palace with his family, has a monthly salary of 15,000 soles, one of the lowest among Latin American leaders., although its expenses are covered by the Peruvian State. Its ministers receive monthly income of about 30 thousand soles.

The amounts to be reduced will be used to finance an economic delivery in favor of the relatives of the health personnel who died as a result of their work to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the government said.

Peru registered on Wednesday a record of daily infections with 6,154 cases, to add 135 thousand 905 in the country, while the death toll rose from 195 to 3,983, according to a report by the Ministry of Health. The number of cases is the second highest in Latin America, after Brazil. (Rts)