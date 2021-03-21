President Abinader affirms Cap Cana is an example in real estate tourism

The president pointed out that, for the tourist real estate development of the country, Cap Cana is a destination city where there are villas, apartments and hotels, “it is a destination in itself that has everything, which we have to promote and protect.”

“Whoever buys and develops a property, comes to the country and consumes in the different sectors of the economy, with its effect also in the agricultural sector and industry,” added Abinader.

In the company of Fernando Hazoury, president of Cap Cana, Abinader said that this tourism sector is extremely important because it generates a lot of indirect income.

Abinader expressed his support for the country’s real estate tourism development and indicated that it is “the complement of hotel tourism” in any destination.

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, stressed that the destination city Cap Cana is an example to follow in real estate tourism.

“And that is why the government will continue to support it as it has, so that projects like this continue to be developed, which are examples of real estate development. Cap Cana is the example that must be followed in the part that is real estate tourism ”, he added.

Hazoury stated: “In addition to all the bonanzas that the hospitality industry has, real estate tourism harbors additional benefits since they achieve that the foreign investor, in addition to investing in the purchase of a valuable asset in the country, makes them visit it regularly for decades, with permanence of months, year after year, interacting and consuming various services permanently and activating the different productive areas ”.

The businessman affirmed that it is the area within tourism that “more needs to be protected and encouraged” since the country has a variety of destinations, each with its positive differences, which can compete internationally.

He thanked President Abinader for his positive management and example of tenacity, effort and dedication in favor of the country and the industry, together with his search for solutions to the various problems that arise on different fronts.

Cap Cana as a country brand destination city and with an investment of US $ 3,000 million, has more than 5,400 rooms in operation and more than 2,000 under construction, hotel and residential.

Its master plan is conceived in an area of ​​more than 100 million square meters and a projection, over several decades, of some 100,000 rooms.

Renowned international hotel brands are present in Cap Cana, including Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Sanctuary, Eden Roc, Ancora, Secrets, TRS, and currently under construction St. Regis by Marriott Resorts, Margaritaville and Sensatori at Cap Cana, by Karisma Hotels & Resorts.