Presidency of Honduras paid a famous firm to avoid life imprisonment in New York to the president’s brother for drug trafficking



Protest against the president of Honduras, in New York.

Photo: EPA / Peter Foley / EFE

The Honduran government hired the influential law firm Arnold & Porter before the trial that ended this week in New York with the life sentence for drug trafficking of Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, brother of that country’s president, Juan Orlando Hernández, whom the judge implicated in the case.

According to an investigation by The Washington Post and certain documents from the Department of Justice, the firm tried to influence prosecutors in the case to avoid ruling against the defendant.

The Arnold & Porter law firm has as partner John B. Bellinger III, former legal adviser to the Department of State (DOJ) in the presidency of George W. Bush and also The current US Attorney General, Merrick Garland, worked there.

According to the prosecutors in the case, the lawyers hired by Honduras acted as lobbyists to warn them of “Collateral consequences” for the process in relations with Honduras in relation to US military bases in the country, as well as “unrelated immigration issues.”

Arnold & Porter, on behalf of the Honduran government, attempted discredit the value of some witnesses and lobbied with other departments of the government of Donald trump after maintaining contacts with the National Security Council, according to the legal documents derived from the process against Tony Hernández.

Those contacts occurred in the fall of 2019, shortly after Arnold & Porter registered its relationship with Tegucigalpa in the DOJ’s Foreign Agent Database (FARA).

The registration document in this database, dated September 23, 2019, includes a contract dated in August of that year for $ 475,000 dollars plus additional expenses signed with Arnold & Porter by the then Honduran Finance Minister, Rocío Tábora, according to EFE was able to verify.

The purpose of the contractual relationship, according to the documents delivered to FARA in September 2019, is to “provide legal services in connection with an international capital market transaction ”, as well as “additional matters that are mutually agreed”, “due diligence” work or that affect bilateral relations.

That same law firm also has representation and lobbying relationships with Argentina, South Korea, Israel and the team of the Venezuelan president in charge Juan Guaidó, according to reports from the first half of 2020.

The brother of the current Honduran president was sentenced to life imprisonment on March 30. Protesters at the gates of the New York court asked for the “Extradition of the narco president” from that country.

A week earlier, on Tuesday the 23rd, a jury also in New York had found Honduran Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez guilty of drug trafficking, which according to US prosecutors was partner of the current president of that country in the trafficking of tons of cocaine to the United States. Both trials were brought by the same judge, Kevin Castel.

Prosecutors for the Southern District of New York asserted in the proceeding against Fuentes that all Honduran presidents since 2006 have received bribes from drug traffickers in exchange for protection and a promise not to be extradited. They detailed that Hernández, current president, went even further and associated with the defendant Fuentes.

The president of Honduras has denied all the accusations. He says that the former head of the “Los Cachiros” cartel, Leonel Rivera, who collaborated in the trial with the prosecution, has lied to reduce his prison sentence and take revenge on him for his fight against drug trafficking.

“For the whole family, the news expected from New York will be painful. And what else can be said about a trial in which the testimony of the main “cooperator” of the prosecutors is now exposed by the secret recordings of the woman herself. DEA like a lie? ”, the president wrote on his Twitter account, in English and Spanish, hours before his brother’s sentence was announced.

Fabio Lobo, son of former Honduran president Porfirio “Pepe” Lobo (2010-2014), was sentenced in 2017 in New York to 24 years in prison for trafficking 1.4 tons of cocaine to the United States, France 24 recalled.

For the whole family, the news expected from New York will be painful. And what else can be said of a trial in which the testimony of the prosecutors’ chief “cooperator” is now exposed by the DEA’s own secret recordings as a lie? – Juan Orlando H. (@JuanOrlandoH) March 30, 2021