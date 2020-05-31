Around 11 pm on Saturday (30), GloboNews broadcast live the image of a black, shirtless protester being detained by police in an anti-racist protest in the United States when the presenter Leila Sterenberg he supposed the boy was “picking up pockets” among the activists. Soon she corrected herself, saying she made a “hasty” assessment of the image.

GloboNews showed live the fifth night of demonstrations resulting from the death of black security guard George Floyd by a white police officer

Photo: TV / Reproduction

Conducting live coverage under tension is one of the biggest challenges for a TV journalist. Work is done impromptu, with conflicting information. But that does not justify resorting to deductions based on execrable stereotypes. A professional journalist cannot guess at random: he is either sure about the fact and the character, or it is better to remain silent until he gets confirmation of what he assumes.

For its history in GloboNews, it can be said that Leila Sterenberg did not act based on prejudice. It was an unhappy moment. The record of such a mistake is relevant not to embarrass or judge, but as an example of a recurring failure in television news: the foolish conclusion.

Minutes later, when the same image of the police arrest of the unknown man was replayed, the presenter said she did not know the reason for the arrest.

Reporter Candice Carvalho circulated for protests in New York to record people’s indignation

Photo: TV / Reproduction

It is worth noting that, while Leila Sterenberg anchored coverage directly from the GloboNews studio in the River, the reporters Candice Carvalho and Carolina Cimenti and the film reporter Alex Carvalho broadcast live images of the epicenters of the demonstrations in New York. An excellent fieldwork in the midst of chaos and inherent risks, not only of becoming the target of violence but also of contamination by the new coronavirus due to the crowding of people.



