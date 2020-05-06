After the controversy of their separation and the mystery about their pregnancy, the presenter Pamela Silva showed her first-born son Ford for the first time on First Impact cameras, who was born last April.

“I greet you very well accompanied by my son Ford,” Silva began as she could barely contain her tears. “It also came at this time of a pandemic, but … they are undoubtedly tears of great joy because, as you mention, the great dream of my life to become a mother has become,” she said to her friend and colleague Michelle Galván.

From home, where in addition to passing the confinement she is on maternity leave, the Peruvian woman thanked viewers: “I want to thank all viewers for their patience. I can finally present it ”, he continued with joy. The driver added that Ford went ahead, although it did not go into much detail, but promised to share more information with the public. “It was the news that I was waiting to give for a long, long time,” he added, unable to contain the emotion.

Pamela kept her pregnancy a secret, and due to the pandemic, part of her family has not been able to meet her baby. Even the happy grandmother had to wait 10 days to visit them.

Michelle Galván, was in charge of giving the great news and interviewing her partner. “We are going to share this gift of life, this gift that God has given us,” said Galván with emotion, who is also in the sweet wait. Something unprecedented in the history of the program.

After the moving interview in which she recounted the details of how her heart’s biggest dream came true, Pamela Silva broke the silence on her social networks with a beautiful postcard of mother and son. “Son: you are my great dream come true and the greatest blessing of my life. Thank you for allowing me to feel this enormous happiness, “shared the happy mom.

It is recalled that a month ago Pamela was in the eye of the hurricane when the separation of her husband, César Conde, president of NBCUniversal Telemundo, came to light.

According to People en Español magazine, Pamela filed for divorce against Conde on January 23. In the documents, obtained by the media, it is also disclosed that Silva Conde is pregnant and both parties accept that the son is not from the executive. “Because of company policy, we do not comment on personal issues of our employees, including executives,” reads a NBCUniversal press release.

