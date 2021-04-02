Presentation of the new RFEF identity

03/23/2021 at 12:47 CET

This Tuesday one of the best kept secrets in the RFEF has been revealed. It is the new image of the Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Spanish National Team.

He has been the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis rubiales, the one in charge of publicizing this new image. Act where some of the players of the Spanish team concentrated in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas, as well as the female coach, have participated in a timely manner. Jorge Vilda.

For Luis Rubiales, this president of the federative state, “is not only a change of image and logo; also of typology”, he has also explained that “this change is not done by chance, it is something strategic within the strategic plan that began in November of 2019 “.

For the president of the RFEF, at a time when the different competitions have been evolving, the brand “had to evolve, change, advance. With enormous elegance, simplicity but with great power, we wanted to make it the benchmark of the next years”.

Rubiales He has also insisted that it is the mark “of the national team, of our competitions. Of all the women and men, referees, clubs … let everyone feel it as their own.”

The company in charge of this change, through the creative director Paul coppel, they understand that the Federation “has a lot to tell the RFEF and this growth was not identified in the current brand.” They also understand that until now there was a disconnection of the image so far present with the national team, the Copa del Rey or other competitions. That is why they understand that the RFEF needed a “coherent and orderly brand architecture”. They have tried to reflect all the federative values ​​under the premise that “the federation is football” and it is a Spain brand. Job they have been working for for a year.

The development of a new visual identity is one of the steps outlined in the Strategic Plan of the Royal Spanish Football Federation for 2022-2024 and will provide the governing body of Spanish football with a closer, transparent, passionate and connected image with society. .