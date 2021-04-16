Presentation of the collaboration agreement between the RFEDH and the Jaca City Council

04/16/2021 at 8:43 PM CEST

The Royal Spanish Federation of Ice Sports (RFEDH) and the Jaca City Council have presented this Friday a collaboration agreement for the promotion of ice sports in Jaca. The event, which was held in the Ice Pavilion of the city of Jaceta, was attended by Mr. Frank González, president of the RFEDH, Mr. Juan Manuel Ramón Ipas, mayor of Jaca, and Oihane Otaegi and Mikel Unanue, members of the national team of Mixed Doubles curling.

The purpose of signing this agreement is to ensure the organization of sports activities in Jaca within the RFEDH umbrella, such as Spanish championships, technifications, concentrations of national teams or international events of the different disciplines on ice. Both Frank González and Juan Manuel Ramón have stressed the importance of supporting the growth of the Jacetana rink as one of the main ice cradles at the national level, in order to continue evolving in the sports and training aspects in the short and long term. .

They have closed the turn of interventions Oihane Otaegi & Mikel Unanue, who are currently preparing the World Mixed Doubles that will be played in Aberdeen (Scotland) between 17-23 May. For the curling couple, Jaca is already like a “second home & rdquor; and they have thanked the efforts of all the institutions that have made their preparation possible during the season and for the World Cup.

Also present at the press conference were the president of the Aragonese Federation of Winter Sports (FADI), Mr. José Ricard Abad and his vice president, Mr. Nicolás Vicente, and the president of the Basque Winter Sports Federation (FVDI-NKEF), Mr. Juan Narro Cruz.