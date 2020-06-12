Sony has managed to keep one of the best-kept secrets in recent months. Everything so that the new generation of consoles arrives with greater force and manages to transmit the good feelings expected by the players. But after the presentation of your DualSense and some technical specifications, the moment of truth arrives with the presentation of the new generation officially.

The future of video games is getting closer or, at least, this has been demonstrated by the new console from Sony. An amazing revolution that will make players live the experiences like never before. And after all kinds of rumors, now comes the moment of truth. We present you the summary of all the great announcements that have occurred throughout this night from the hand of Sony itself.

GTA V confirms arrival on PS5

Rockstar Games shows its great collaboration with the Japanese company confirming the arrival of Grand Theft Auto V in 2021 to the new generation console. In addition, this will come free for all those players who already have GTA V on PlayStation 4, all with an amazing edition that comes not only with improved graphics, but also extended.

Spider-Man Miles Morales will arrive at the end of 2020

Insomniac Games presents a new Spider-man adventure with Miles Morales as the protagonist. A new way to fly through the skies of New York next to the wall-climber, one of the most loved superheroes of the players and that promises to leave us, once again, speechless with its gameplay and with some of the most spectacular graphics that we can see at the end of this 2020.

Gran Turismo 7 confirms its arrival on PS5

Gran Turismo returns to PlayStation 5 with incredible graphics and all kinds of news. And although at the moment we have only been able to know some details and a first look at gameplay, the company has undoubtedly managed to surprise the players who were expecting a great return from Gran Turismo with its seventh installment. A spectacular return that will take full advantage of the Sony console.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, the new exclusive installment

After a long time with all kinds of rumors, finally Ratchet and Clank confirms their arrival to the new generation of Insomniac Games, the creators of Spider-Man have also confirmed that it will not only take advantage of the DualSense in all possible ways, but also that the game has been developed by and for PlayStation 5, with development by complete focused on the new generation of consoles. On the other hand, we have been allowed to take a look at a first gameplay that shows us the great generation leap that awaits us.

Square Enix confirms its new project

Project Athia, the new title of the Japanese company, It has been exclusively designed for PS5 And he hasn’t hesitated to show a small part of all the opportunities that will come with his fantasy-filled title. Although, unfortunately, he has not shared much data beyond what he will propose, but it certainly shows that he has the power to leave us speechless.

Stray, the title that shows that cats can also be great protagonists

An adventure starring cats will arrive in 2021. Or at least a cute little four-legged animal has won the hearts of the players in its surprising trailer with a futuristic atmosphere and of which, unfortunately, we still do not know much data. Although without a doubt it has already left us impatient.

Returnal, an adventure with space and creatures from another world

One of the most adventures unexpected came with Returnal. In this story, for which we do not know much data at the moment, it has shown us how anxiety can come very well together with space and dark creatures. Aliens and beings from another world will propose a most surprising and exclusive story for PlayStation 5.

Sackboy a Big Adventure offers us an adventure full of platforms

Sumo Digital presents Sackboy’s great return with an even bigger adventure. All, of course, with adorable creatures and all kinds of platforms on which to overcome incredible challenges. Something that we were able to check during his gameplay scenes where, of course, we saw the possibility of playing with friends so that the fun goes even a step further.

Destruction Allstars encourages you to destruction

Players will be able to bring destruction and crazy adventures to a track in an adventure where our car will not survive, but we will have to seek the destruction of the rest of the vehicles. With a colorful proposal and all kinds of customization, we will have for us a proposal that, without a doubt, cheer multiplayer.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, fantasy comes alive

An adventure full of fantasy with adorable creatures and, without a doubt, all kinds of dangers. Magic, platforms and mysteries will accompany us in an adventure like no other created by the Ember Lab studio exclusively for PS5.

Goodbye Volcano High, an indie adventure with a unique style

Among the titles with 3D bet, we were presented with an indie game that does not leave behind the classic drawing style. With a proposal of animals with a human style, the game has for us a story of great mysteries that will make its arrival in 2021.

Oddworld saga returns

The return of the Oddworld saga confirms its arrival on PlayStation 5. Drama, adventure and, of course, platforms and action are part of Oddworld: Soulstorm. Although, unfortunately, we do not have an official release date, we know that its gameplay continues to maintain the unique essence of the saga with an epic way of leaving us speechless.

Ghostwire: Tokyo, the most terrifying adventure

Of course, the presentation of PlayStation 5 could not leave us with happy and fun bets. Ghostwire: Tokyo will arrive in 2021 with the intention that we face all kinds of dangerous Japanese creatures, following some of the great legends of the place from a first-person proposal and where the supernatural powers will have a great place.

Jett The Far Shore will have its grand premiere in 2020

A story in the distant space will make its arrival at the console of next generation sony. There is not much information regarding this adventure, but it certainly shows us that space will play a great role with the intention of seeking the future for humanity.

Godfall shines once again with his action on PlayStation 5

One of the first exclusives for the PS5 console shows its surprising action in a new gameplay. Godfall prepares his great arrival for this 2020, although for the moment without an approximate date to keep in mind. But what it has guaranteed is that action and spectacular battles have their great space.

Solar Ash, an indie adventure in space

Another great indie joins Sony’s next-generation console with big surprises for gamers. Proposal, a little more unexpected And opting for a great art that bets on color will surprise us with its arrival in 2021, although for the moment without an approximate date for this great premiere.

Hitman III, the grand finale of Agent 47’s adventure

Agent 47 returns with a new contract and as the final mark of the trilogy. In addition, so that players can enjoy this great announcement, the company has shown a cinematic trailer showing the agent in your adventure in Dubai. A story that will arrive in January 2021, although for the moment without much more details about what we can find.

Astro’s Playroom, the friendliest robot lap

Astrobot returns to PlayStation 5 with a much more fun proposal where platforms and vegetation will play a big role. All with nice friends who will not hesitate to join your great adventure and who, of course, will give a lot of play to those who decide to join this great adventure.

Little Devil Inside, an adventure that seems like an animation cut

The indies are very important in the presentation of Sony, where they show a great capacity in the artistic section. With nice scenes and all kinds of enemies, we will have before us one of the most spectacular stories that will make us feel inside an animated movie.

NBA 2K21 confirms its arrival this fall

As a great moment selected to present its game, NBA 2K21 not only confirms its arrival on the next generation Sony console, but also ensures that it will be present during the autumn of this 2020. Although, for the moment, the look we have been able to take has been to a spectacular cinematic trailer that has allowed us to see part of its details and its ambitious proposal.

The creators of Octodad show their new great project

The indie studio in charge of creating surprising Octodad with a crazy new adventure where everything we eat will transform our character. At least that’s how we Bugsnax has demonstrated it in its cinematic trailer and gameplay, where it has also confirmed its arrival for this same 2020.

Demon’s Souls confirms its great return

The return of Demon’s Souls It has never been so spectacular. His remake has left players speechless and confirmed all suspicions of the past few months. Although, for the moment, we only know that it is a project by the Bluepoint studio, but we will have to wait a little longer to know its release date.

Arkane Studios shows their project with a story woven by the player himself

Deathloop shows us the perfect mix between action and a most unexpected design. Futuristic weapons, characters with a carefree character and, of course, dangers of all kinds. It has not only shown us a complete cinematic trailer starring characters and enemies, but also its spectacular gameplay.

Resident Evil: Village will arrive in 2021

One of the most rumored games in recent months has finally confirmed its great arrival. Resident Evil 8, Capcom’s ambitious work, will make its arrival in 2021. Although it comes under one of the names that was once leaked: Resident Evil Village. An interesting proposal that will take us to an imposing castle and, once again, bring us back to some of the most beloved characters.

Pragmata, a science fiction adventure that will come in the future

Science fiction has taken on a large role during this presentation. And it is that, with weapons of the future, characters that are holograms and a gameplay that promises, this game will be one of the ones that will make us wait the most. And it is that, without indicating its developers, we know that its arrival will take place in 2022.

Horizon: Zero Dawn 2 confirms its expected arrival

The return of Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the most anticipated and, without a doubt, it has been one of the great demonstrations of the surprising quality that PlayStation 5 will have. With spectacular settings and even underwater, it will take full advantage of the graphic quality console and will test once again our ability in Horizon Zero Dawn 2 Forbidden West.

Finally, to close the big event, the company has shared what all the players were waiting for. The spectacular design of PlayStation 5Although this has come with great surprises.