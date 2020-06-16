We are just a few hours from the launch of the first DLC of Pokemon Sword and Shield, which is included in an expansion pass, but it seems that these will not be the only news. As revealed through the different accounts on social networks of the franchise of these pocket creatures, the next June 17, 2020 a presentation in which some of the next products to be launched will be revealed. Pay attention to the following lines to know each and every one of the details of this presentation!

Pokémon will present the news of the franchise in a presentation on June 17, 2020

Do you want Pokémon news? 🤔 Well it seems that you will have them tomorrow at 13:00 (UTC) in the #PokemonPresents! Do you sign up, Coaches? pic.twitter.com/cs8P9P4grM – Pokémon Spain (@Pokemon_ES_ESP) June 16, 2020

The Pokémon franchise is the most famous of the monster capture and breeding video games, that is something that we can not deny, so there are many players who are looking forward to this new presentation that has been recently announced. Thus, this presentation will take place on next June 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (Peninsular Spanish time) and, throughout the 11 minutes that will last, we will be presented with several of the next news. Will we finally see some Pokémon Sleep? Or may the next video games actually show us, be they from the main saga or the occasional spin-off? All we can do right now is speculate on it, so it’s best to set yourself an alarm so you don’t miss a second of this presentation.

And you, what do you think may be some of the new Pokémon that will be presented in this video from June 17? Do you think it will be something that changes some of the bases that have been established in this franchise throughout all the years of its life?

