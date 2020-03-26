One of Nintendo’s best-known formats is Nintendo Direct, thanks to which the Big N usually presents future releases with which players will remain hours and hours glued to the screens of their consoles. Thus, to everyone’s surprise, the March 26, 2020 One of these presentations has been launched in “mini” format, since the video, which is already available on YouTube, lasts 28 minutes. Stay tuned to the following lines and the following videos to know each and every detail!

Nintendo reveals its next news in a Nintendo Direct Mini

Many players were asking for a new Nintendo Direct for months, one of those live videos in which the Big N shows its news. Thus, to everyone’s surprise, Nintendo has directly launched its latest presentation (no direct and no advance notice) in which we can see new information on some highly anticipated titles such as Bravely Default II or Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, without forgetting the Pokémon Sword and Shield season pass. Even now we already know that Ring Fit Adventure will make us move the skeleton a few more hours thanks to its new completely free update that will add new content!

Ring Fit Adventure – Free Content Update

Ring Fit Adventure It will have a new rhythm minigame in which we will have to follow the beat of 17 musical themes that come from titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In addition, we can now also choose a female voice for Ring, our fellow fatiguer. And we cannot forget that the “Race” option will be added in the “On your own” and “Quick game” modes. This update is available since March 26, 2020.

Good Job – Launch Trailer

In Good job We will work in our father’s company, and in it we will carry out a large number of tasks so that everything can succeed. We can even operate a crane or take care of repairing the projector in the meeting room! Of course, the way in which we can do it is our decision. This title is available since March 26, 2020.

In this way, and with several new trailers under their arms, the most anxious players are surely already wondering when the next Nintendo Direct will be, because some title they want to know more about may not have been seen in the March 26th. And you, which of the games that have been shown on this occasion is the one you are looking forward to the most so that you can lose yourself for hours and hours in the different and numerous menus that will be part of it?

