Presentation of boxing book in Alcalá de Henares

On Saturday, June 5 at 12:30 p.m. at the boxing school THE BIG PUSH, Calle Nardo 2 in Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), the book of boxing stories will be presented “A package for the manager”, by Arturo Seeber Bonorino.

It is a very entertaining book with stories that “They have as a scenario the marginal world of boxing associated most of the times with police corruption, in a country, Argentina, where corruption has been welcomed by all social classes.” (author’s note).

The author will attend, along with the Argentine lightweight champion Alberto Sicurella, and there will be a boxing exhibition of the students of this gym, which was born in the middle of the pandemic and is resisting.

Good luck for the author and for the book.