PEDRO G. BRICEÑO

As a leader with claws, who until they do not make the last out does not give up, Luis Sojo was defined this Monday during his official presentation as the leader of the Tigres del Licey for the winter baseball tournament 2020-2021.

Sojo, who when he goes to the field for the first time will be the first Venezuelan strategist in the history of the Licey, said that at the age of 55 commanding this team will represent the greatest challenge presented in his career as a strategist in Caribbean baseball.

“I recognize that the pressure will always be present, more in a team with as much tradition and history as the Licey, but we will be there with the claws to compete as a place in search of going out the biggest door in the championship of baseball, ”said Petare, a city in Venezuela, after participating together with the full board of the Club Atlético Licey in a virtual press conference through the Zoom platform.

“The Licey fans should expect an aggressive manager from me, who tries to maintain a good atmosphere in the clubhouse and who keeps in constant communication with his body of instructors and players,” said the newly appointed blue manager.

Then he added, “I like a team with the ability to constantly run the bases, but the game takes you to different situations and I put all the cards on the table,” said the strategist, three-time leader of the Venezuelan team that participated in the World Baseball Classic and a very extensive experience commanding in the Caribbean leagues.

Although it will be his first experience as a foreman in Dominican baseball, he noted that he knows the League well, how competitive it is and the passion that Dominicans have for their baseball. “It is only enough to have observed that great pleiad of stars that this country has provided to the Major Leagues,” he said.

He clarified that he is a manager of the baseball team, Astronautas de Chiriqui in Panama, but his quality is in the minority and this will not be a distraction to command the Licey in the country. “If by chance we meet in the Caribbean Series, we will go with all the irons to defeat them,” said the also winner of five World Series.

Another aspect in which he was conscious is that when a team hires you as a manager it is to win championships, if this does not go well, it is the first to recognize that the position would be in danger. “I am already excited about being part of a new positive story in this great family,” he said, speaking of finding a crown 23.

Pichardo speaks

On his side, Domingo Pichardo, the president of the Licey pointed out that Sojo represented for the team the best option of the group that we interviewed. “We love the great energy it brings to the team and we are sure it will inject them into the players.

Junior: Great Baseball Man

This is how he defined, Junior Noboa, the general manager of the blue team, whom he considered a man who knows perfectly well what it is to manage a clubhouse. “In him we place our full confidence that it will lead us to the conquest of a new championship,” he emphasized.

.