Presentation date of the new Hyundai Kona N

Along with the Ford Puma ST that we have already tested in Diariomotor, the Hyundai Kona N is one of the Most anticipated urban sports SUV of the moment, especially taking into account the good taste in the mouth that the most performance versions of the Korean firm have left us. So far, Hyundai has gradually revealed the information about this new member of the N family that will see the light next April 27. To whet your appetite, we compile everything we know so far and we leave you the latest teaser published.

The Hyundai Kona N with 280 hp and automatic transmission will be presented on April 27 at 9:00 am.

It was last December when we were able to see the “first images” in the form of a Christmas video on Instagram, where the most evocative thing was the roar of the Kona N exhaust pipe. Since then, the information revealed has been a non-stop, but yes, in brush strokes.

At the moment it will only be offered with automatic transmission

So, the great news is that it will have the two-liter engine displacement that equip models like the Hyundai i30 N, instead of the more contained 1.6, which develops a 280 hp and 392 Nm of torque sent to the front wheels. In addition, the set will be completed with an eight-speed double-clutch automatic transmission called N DCT and of which Hyundai promises an exquisite operation, ruling out the arrival of versions with manual transmission for now.

As for that transmission, the details of which we have already told you about, it has a wet clutch and the brand tells that although it is based on the conventional 8 DCT, it is properly reinforced and tuned. Thus, at the hardware level it has two electric oil pumps, one with a high flow rate to ensure proper lubrication and cooling, and the other with high pressure for the operation of the mechatronics that is responsible for changing gears. Likewise, it offers different driving modes, among which a manual mode stands out in which a higher ratio is not inserted when the injection cut-off is reached, being also especially noteworthy the fact that it has been fine-tuned in Nürburgring circuit where he has covered a distance of 180,000 km, all of them at the limit of his possibilities.

With all this, and taking into account the result of the other Hyundai Ns, we can assure that we are facing one of the best sports SUV in segment B, and it is to be expected that it offers a promising pairing by joining a chassis at the height of the 200 hp Ford Puma ST with a level of performance similar to that offered by the 300 hp of the Volkswagen T-Roc R and its fantastic 2.0 TSI. However, it will be necessary to wait a few days to know all its details, and a little more time for us to get behind the wheel and confirm if it lives up to expectations.