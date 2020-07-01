This is all that is known about the new POCO M2 Pro.

Go marking July 7 on your calendar, because that is the date chosen by Xiaomi to present to the world the new POCO M2 Pro, its third smartphone for this year after the POCO X2 and POCO F2 Pro.

The brand itself has announced the arrival of its new terminal through a tweet on its profile destined for India, which confirms both the launch date of the device and some of its characteristics more important.

The POCO M2 Pro arrives on July 7 at a reduced price, starting with India

Everything points to that, at least initially, the POCO M2 Pro will be a phone exclusively intended for the Indian market. From him we know that will have a quad rear camera, side fingerprint reader and a design that is somewhat reminiscent of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, a device that has been able to conquer the affordable mid-range segment through a specification / price ratio difficult to match. In fact, it is not ruled out that the POCO M2 Pro could be the same Redmi phone with a different name and some other changes in software. After all, reusing other existing models seems to be POCO’s strategy for this year 2020.

Beyond that, the company pulls chest out of the high terminal loading speed, something that again leads us to think about the Redmi Note 9 Pro and its fast 33 W charging system. However, it is also not ruled out that POCO has decided to base its new model on one of the terminals of the Redmi 10X series presented in China a few weeks ago. Two models that, by the way, also share some features with the latest terminals of the Redmi Note 9 series.

For all those who were on the edge of their seat. It’s time to #FeelTheSurge with the # POCOM2Pro. Arriving on July 7th @ 12 PM. RT if you want to know more: https://t.co/9qDfHgozXT pic.twitter.com/8omQqEHS0r – #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) July 1, 2020

Other data that we know at this point are the inclusion of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, the same one that mounts the Redmi Note 9 Pro itself. In addition, the brand itself has already confirmed that will be a « revolutionary » phone in terms of price, at least as regards India. The rest of the details have not yet transpired, and I am afraid that they will wait until the day of their presentation on July 7.

The terminal already appears in the Indian store Flipkart, where it will go on sale in the hours after its presentation. On the web, they encourage us to stay tuned, as new data and details about the device that have not yet been revealed will be shared in the coming days. We will update this article with any known news about the new POCO M2 Pro, the brand’s first mobile for the affordable mid-range segment.

Follow all the Android news on our official Telegram channel, we are more than 50,000 members!

Follow Explica.co