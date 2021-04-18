Presentation and photos Mercedes EQB 2021

On the occasion of Shanghai Auto Show 2021 and the strong commercial interests that the star’s firm has in China, Mercedes has taken the opportunity to present this Sunday the new Mercedes EQB, the latest member of the electric EQ range, and as its name suggests, it provides the same typical practical component of a minivan that the GLB already offers, thus accompanying the Mercedes EQA that is already on sale.

More than an SUV, it is a “crossoverized” electric minivan

On an aesthetic level this EQB is no surprise, as it mixes the known ingredients of GLB with the hallmarks of the EQ models. This results in a SUV look, which does not have qualities, based on a robust design, a little raised and with details such as the wheel arches and other protections in black plastic or the longitudinal bars on the roof, all conveniently seasoned with the typical Black Planel grille or the front and rear light bands that other electric models show off like the aforementioned EQA or EQC.

However, it is inside where we find his true personality, and that is we can say that it is an electric minivan disguised as an SUV. Thus, you can optionally count on up to seven seats, although this third row of seats is only valid for placing seats in them or accommodating children, also offering a boot that ranges from 465 liters to 1,720 liters, as well as a second row of seats adjustable longitudinally by 140 mm and with backrests. reclining. All this is completed with a genuinely roomy cabin given the 2,829mm wheelbase more typical of an upper segment.

As expected, it also brings with it a considerable technological deployment, starting with the well-known MBUX system operated by two large panels on the dashboard or functions such as Electric Intelligence as standard, a smart navigation system which plans the fastest route taking into account parameters such as driving style, traffic conditions or stops to recharge the battery, as well as multiple safety systems and driving aids, equipment and customization possibilities. In this last point, that of personalization, highlights the possibility of having rose gold inserts on rims, interior moldings and on the key, which remains to be seen if they will be typical of the Asian country or will reach the old continent.

The EQB will have a version of more than 272 CV

Going to the more technical section, it has and will have the same solutions adopted by his brother EQA. Thus, according to the Germans, it will be possible to choose it both in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions, as well as with different power levels, exceeding the most performance model 200 kW (272 hp) of the denomination EQB 350 4MATIC that will open the sales in China and that approves a range of 419 km according to the WLTP cycle.

However, in Europe it is to be expected that among the first versions to be marketed is the 250 already available in the EQA, with 190 hp, front-wheel drive and a 66.5 kWh battery useful capacity (The same that will have all the European versions, although later one of “great” autonomy will be incorporated). It should also be noted that as standard it has a 11 kW on-board charger and that it can charge in direct current to 100 kW, which means that it only takes half an hour to go from 10% to 80%.

The EQB will reach European dealers at the end of the year

Throughout this year Mercedes will put the EQB on sale in China, manufacturing these units in the factory in Beijing, although in Europe we will have to wait until the end of the year for the units to arrive from the Hungarian KecsKemét factory, the United States being the last country to receive it throughout 2022.