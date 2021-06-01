Presencialism, productivity and flexibility confront workers and managers in the return to normality

An ever-widening gap is opening up in the labor market as normality approaches. On the one hand, the workers who have tried teleworking during the pandemic and want to continue enjoying it, on the other, the managers who prefer a return to face-to-face, and in between, a crack that grows by the minute and could lead to a labor dispute between employers and employees.

And there are more and more studies that show the distance that mediates between workers and managers in relation to remote work. A recent publication by the business management and human resources research institute Best Practice Institute notes that, globally, 83% of managers want their employees to return to their offices full time, while only 10% of workers would like to return in these conditions.

If we look at the data for Spain, the gap softens slightly, although it is also marked: 69% of managers would like to return to face-to-face, while 90% of workers wish to have the possibility of teleworkingat least a few days a week, according to a study by the consulting firm Robert Walters in our country. And another study on the Spanish labor market, in this case by Vodafone, indicates that most companies plan to return to remote work levels prior to the pandemic.

For José Ramos, researcher at the Valencian Institute for Economic Research (Ivie) and professor of Work and Organizational Psychology at the University of Valencia, The reason for these differences is that the benefits of teleworking are much more evident in the short term for employees: “They see their working conditions modified and it gives them more options to organize themselves, but for companies these advantages are not so immediately visible, especially since they usually need some type of investment and changes in the organization, although in the long term it may mean savings in rent or energy expenditure ”.

An opinion shared by Javier Blasco, director of the Adecco Group Institute labor research center, who points out that a teleworking modality that works needs many improvements, from the organization of resources to productivity measurement systems, and that many companies, “not having their homework done” in this regard, prefer to return to the model that had been working for them.

10 years TELEWORKING_ the BEST, the WORST and the TRICKS

Productivity, the battlefield

Among the arguments for and against remote work there is one that has undoubtedly become the main battle front: productivity. The reason argued by 63% of the managers consulted by Robert Walters to justify the return to the office is that workers perform better there, while almost half of the employees consulted, 47%, believe that they have been more productive teleworking. A perception, the latter, that supports another study, in this case by the technology consultancy Capgemini, which ensures that remote work has increased the productivity of Spanish companies by 22%.

“Many companies have so far operated with performance criteria that were based on presence control, that is, that measure employees’ work based on how long they are in the office”, Explains Ramos, who adds that until that mentality does not change, and bosses begin to measure the work of their subordinates based on the objectives they achieve, there will continue to be reluctance on the part of employers to extend telework.

However, many of the back-to-office advocates argue that Being in physical contact with co-workers, without screens in between, benefits not only productivity, but also creativity and teamwork. This is the case of Amazon, which recently told its employees in an internal statement that “our plan is to return to an office-centric culture as the standard. We believe it enables us to invent, collaborate and learn together more effectively, ”according to the BBC.

Other companies, the least, not only believe that the office works better, but also think that teleworkers are less dedicated to the organization and work worse. This is the case with WeWork, whose CEO, Sandeep Mathrani, recently told The Wall Street Journal that the most engaged workers are those who want to return to the office. And for the American magazine Washingtonian, whose CEO, Cathy Merrill, wrote an opinion piece in The Washington Post in which she stated that workers who want to continue working from home and appear only when necessary are “practically begging” their bosses to change their status, cutting benefits and wages.

For Gitlab, a software company whose entire staff has been working remotely for several years, the key to productivity is not where you work, but the way you do it. “Rather than focusing on where work is done, leaders should focus their efforts on how it is done, regardless of physical location. This requires the implementation of practices and standards that help teams collaborate across time zones in an increasingly remote world ”, Darren Murph, Head of Remote at Gitlab, explains to Xataka, since they created to manage all related aspects with teleworking.

Blasco, for his part, recalls that “absenteeism has always existed, not only now with teleworking. The one who used to slip away at the office will now also do it at home, but that’s not new. Teleworking is a flexible way of organizing work, and as in everything, I think there will have to be an agreement, and whoever does not want to see it is that they have not found out ”.

Difficulties getting to work remotely

Despite the opinion of the director of the Adecco Group Institute labor research center, many companies are asking their workers to return to their offices without the possibility of teleworking, as reported to Xataka by several employees of companies related to marketing, banking or the organization of events who have asked not to be identified, neither they nor the companies they work for.

These workers indicate that they would like to have at least the possibility of working remotely one day, but they resign themselves to accepting what the company dictates to them. And is that the bargaining power of workers will play an important role in the extension of remote work, and at a time like the present, of economic recession and rising unemployment, that capacity is greatly diminished in many sectors.

“Certain groups will always have this difficulty, because not all jobs are going to have the same bargaining power for your telecommuting options. But let’s not forget that we are in a society that is being digitized, and that, therefore, an important part of the workforce will be able to negotiate or choose to find better options for teleworking, ”explains José Ramos.

The professor of Work and Organizational Psychology at the University of Valencia therefore considers that the difficulties for the extension of teleworking will vary by sector and that in some sectors, especially those with a high demand for employees, remote work will not even have to be negotiated by workers, but will become another attraction to attract or retain talent, which will make it spread without pressure.

In fact, Gitlab’s Remote Work Report 2021 shows that one in three people who telecommute today would consider leaving their company if they revoked the option to perform their functions remotely.

Towards hybrid work

As it is, it seems that the intermediate option is the most widely accepted by both workers and companies that are willing to give some flexibility: the hybrid model. Companies such as Google, Amazon, Salesforce, Microsoft or Facebook, and in Spain, have already opted for this modality globally, and only for a part of their workforce, as reported to Xataka, Telefónica, Huawei, Orange, Canon or IBM .

In terms of employees, the Capgemini study notes that 70% of the Spanish workers surveyed expect to work remotely for at least two days a week, but those who would like to do it for more than three days only account for 18%. In addition, a report from the consulting firm Wakefield Research indicated that 90% of employees miss some aspect of their workplace, such as talking with their colleagues, so they would also want to have the option of going to the company’s facilities for a few days .

“Once the workers have tried teleworking, even if it was in very particular conditions that cannot be compared to a normal situation, they will demand to keep it for a few days. I believe that companies will gradually introduce the possibility of working remotely a few days a week, but I share with them that it will be difficult for teleworking to become widespread as the only way to work, ”says José Ramos.

Darren Murph, on the other hand, believes that companies should prioritize the ‘remote first’ option when planning their workforce in the coming years: “In the coming months, Organizations that don’t embrace greater flexibility and invest in ways of working where telecommuting options come first will see higher levels of wear and tear on their teams”.