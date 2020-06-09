G7 government bonds? Yes. Gold? Yes. But that may not be enough as the coronavirus crisis accelerates the search for more assets to better balance investment portfolios during times of stress.

Corporate debt and Chinese government debt are among the alternatives being explored by multi-asset portfolio managers with mandates to invest in all sectors, currencies, and countries.

There has been some debate for years about whether US, Japanese and German bonds can adequately offset the volatility of equities. Given the relentless decline in yields, many fear that these bonds may no longer rebound much as stocks fall, effectively losing the inverse correlation that made them a valuable defensive asset.

In fact, the sharp rebound in Treasury bonds in the recent crisis showed that their safe haven credentials remain intact. And government bonds in the United States, Germany, and other developed countries will always play a counterpart role in the portfolio, backed by the belief that these debts will never face default and can be easily bought or sold.

But the crisis has shown that even the safest assets can succumb to panic: when global stocks plummeted during the volatile period from March 9 to 19, the prices of 10-year US and German bonds fell 9% and a 7% respectively.

Compare that to the 10% rise in Bunds prices during the worst of the 2011 euro debt crisis between late May and early August.

“We feel like things are changing,” said Wouter Sturkenboom, who helps formulate the $ 350 billion investment strategy for client assets at Northern Trust Asset Management.

It has reallocated 7% of its equity portfolio to US corporate debt, inflation-linked bonds, and cash, rather than public debt as it would have done previously.

Similarly, Gavin Counsell, multi-asset fund manager at Allianz Global Investors, said he had cut exposure to UK bonds roughly in half since early March and favors precious metals.

The traditional multi-asset strategy – a portfolio dominated by equities coupled with a large number of government bonds – seemed to perform less well this year than during past crises.

For example, during the 2008 global financial crisis, a portfolio made up of 60:40 government stocks and bonds would have lost 2%. But in March-April this year, a similar portfolio lost 13%, according to investment advisory firm BCA Research.

The reason bonds have more difficulty moving inversely to equities is that the 10-year yields of Germany and the United States are 500 bps and 350 bps lower than they were on the eve of the 2008 crisis.

“A stronger cross-correlation of assets is the worst nightmare for any portfolio manager, and this has been a defining feature of this crisis, which has fueled the search for alternative assets,” said Dhaval Joshi, chief European strategist at BCA.

ALTERNATIVE?

Fortunately for investors, the decision by the United States Federal Reserve to include corporate debt in its stimulus program has greatly expanded the pool of potential “safe” assets, adding $ 7 trillion in top-rated corporate bonds. to the existing $ 20 trillion in public debt, as shown by data from the Fed and the IHS Markit.

Also in Europe, $ 2.4 trillion of the highest rated credit is eligible for purchases by the European Central Bank, in addition to the $ 8 trillion of public debt.

Investors injected a record $ 20.8 billion in investment grade corporate bonds in the week of June 3, according to BofA.

“Investment grade paper … is the new Treasury as it is backed by the Federal Reserve,” said Jack McIntyre, fixed income portfolio manager at Brandywine Global.

“I would overlook some of these traditional haven markets to buy debt (IG). Treasury bonds have an explicit government guarantee but the IG credit has an implicit guarantee from the Fed. ”

Some are expanding their network.

Stuart Rumble, chief investment officer at Fidelity Investments is exploring Chinese government bonds as a diversification strategy, noting its lower correlation to global stocks.

They also pay a reasonable income – at 2.8% per 10-year paper, providing a 250-300 bps increase on debt in the United States and Europe.

BlackRock’s Asian Credit chief Neeraj Shah predicts a further shift to Chinese debt for portfolio diversification.

While emerging market bonds tend to move in line with stocks and other risky assets, Chinese government bonds increasingly go the other way, behaving like Treasuries or Bunds.

In the first quarter of 2020, they gained nearly 5%, in contrast to a 15% drop in emerging market bonds. They have also outperformed US Treasuries this year. and the German Bunds in terms of adjusted volatility, as shown by Refinitiv data.

How about cash parking in money market funds?

Investment advisers say that in countries like Germany, where you literally pay to hold cash, even conservative investors are increasingly willing to deploy cash in stocks and use option hedges to protect those positions.

“I had a call last week with a CEO from a traditional German family office who has never used options,” said Christian Mueller-Glissmann, managing director of portfolio strategy and asset allocation. .. Translate serenitymarkets