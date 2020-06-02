Snyder’s original idea was to make a narrative arc made up of five films, which would unite to form a great story, for that reason in ‘Batman V Superman’, the director left several sequences that would be key in the future, however, with the Whedon version these lacked total meaning, but now it has been revealed that there will be new knightmare scenes in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.

As we will remember, during the events of ‘Batman V Superman’, the night knight has a nightmare of a post-apocalyptic future supposedly ruled by Darkseid, due to the presence of the Parademons, in which Superman has gone bad and has become a dictator.

So after this nightmare, Bruce Wayne wakes up watching Flash who tells him that “Lois is the key”, so the fans imagined that we could soon see the adaptation of ‘Injustice’, since in this story, Joker manages to trick Superman by means of a gas to assassinate Lois Lane and his son, so after regaining consciousness, Superman realizes what he’s done and kills Joker, triggering him to become an oppressive tyrant that no one can stand up to.

Now that Warner Bros has decided to show ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, the director will be able to finish producing his movie and has confirmed through his Vero account that the film will have more knightmare scenes They will showcase this apocalyptic future, so this would open the door for a sequel, which is rumored to occur if this new version manages to be as successful as expected.

Since Darkseid has been confirmed to make an appearance in this new version, It is very likely that this dystopian future will be presented to us as an alternative version of what could happen in the DCEU, so the heroes will have to do everything possible so that this destiny does not come true, which could be the plot of ‘Justice League 2’.

For now we will have to wait to see these new knightmare scenes in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and see what role they play within the plot, since the film is rumored to last more than four hours, so it is not ruled out that all the events we see in the film have a conclusion and do not lead to a new installment.