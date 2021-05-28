Prepare your wallet: Amazon Prime Day will take place on June 21 and 22



Studies show that Prime Day is the best time to buy electronic devices from Amazon

The famous Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale campaign will take place on June 21 and 22. And although the retail giant has not yet made an official announcement on these dates, both Bloomberg and Fortune have given the scoop, based on the fact that Amazon had already declared that the event would have to take place before the end of the second quarter.

Prime Day is one of Amazon’s most successful sale days since 2015. Just last year, and in the midst of the pandemic, sales by small and medium-sized business partners set records.

And is that shoppers spent more than $ 3.5 billion on products from those entrepreneurs, which was a 60% increase over 2019.

In 2020, Prime Day was celebrated in October 2020, putting it in direct competition with Black Friday, which is also celebrated in the fall.

It should be noted that, for years, Prime Day has been awaited by many people who want to take advantage of low prices. That is why, to take advantage of this shopping spirit, other companies, competitors of Amazon, schedule their offers or promotions around Prime Day.

Prime Day probably owes its great popularity to the significant savings that people often get these days. And is that studies show that Prime Day is the best time to buy Amazon devices, as well as small electronic appliances or kitchen and clothing appliances.

On the other hand, large TVs, laptops, and gaming consoles tend to have better prices at other stores on Black Friday.

so now you know, if you were waiting for these sale dates, then put these days on your calendar In this way, you could find the products you are looking for at a lower price than normal.

