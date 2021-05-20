Prepare Your Portfolio for Summer Dividends

hello.com

Daily horoscope: discover what the stars have in store for you this Thursday, May 20

Astral movements indicate that the Sun is going to enter a new sign, which means that it is a good time for the signs of the Zodiac to be aware of their capabilities, but also of their limitations. ARIES (March 21 – April 20) Any follower of the works of Arhur Conan Doyle, would tell you that if you do not have many clues at the beginning of your investigation, you should pay careful attention if they suddenly appear. In the same way, we must try not to interpret them lightly, since, if not, you run the risk of not unraveling the information they contain. In the end, they would deviate you from reality … Even if you are not Sherlock Holmes, thanks to the movement of the Sun to a new sign, you will be able to carefully unravel a mystery. TAURUS (April 21 – May 21) You may not be in your usual place, but right now you are having a feeling of ‘déjà vu’. The reason is that you find yourself in a situation that you have already faced before. Even the stage has to sound like you. However, you should not be suspicious, since Venus, your ruling planet, is in a trine with Saturn, the cosmos gives you a gift. Although it all seems like a repetition, but you will realize that you can extract something good from it. GEMINI (May 22 – June 22) You have much more energy than you imagine. Since the Sun is in your sign, you will soon realize this. Today you will have the opportunity to say what you really think and have your decisions taken into account. Reassuring the right person is going to be enough. This Thursday the solution will be to use your abilities to get what you want. If you face frustration with tolerance, you will achieve what you set out to do. CANCER (June 23 – July 23) We could list a lot of things that, in theory, we should not teach the rest. We tend to think that we can say what we want freely, however, we all have taboos. That is why, in the end, we go through life always trying to be the utmost care, without openly telling the truth. It may be that this Thursday it will be difficult for you to deal with a certain matter. However, having a complete view of something will not be that difficult (and it will be necessary). LEO (July 24 – August 23) As soon as a person is found guilty, before sentencing, they can admit to any other crime they have done before. In this way, that person has the right to say, openly, if he is not responsible for other actions. What I mean by this is that regret is not always synonymous with failure. If you are going to take the blame for something you have not done, the most desirable thing would be for you to remove yourself from the situation. Allow someone else to bear the consequences of their actions. VIRGO (August 24 – September 23) I wonder if Virgos are really as organized as you make them believe. The truth is that you have a unique talent for planning things well and for extracting what really matters from something that contradicts each other. You have such mastery that for a person who observes everything from afar, he will think that you are unique and exceptional. While the Sun prepares everything to settle in another sign, if you get the middle ground between improvising and planning, you will be able to avoid any complications. LIBRA (September 24 – October 23) If one day I finally dared to create a school to train future astrologers, I would tell you that reading the future also carries certain responsibilities. This is even more important to me than understanding how the planets influence us. What I would always like to show young apprentices is that, although we know how to interpret the cosmos, what is to come also depends on our attitude. Since Venus establishes a good connection with Saturn, an exemplary planet, if this Thursday you are able to see the bright side of things, you will achieve something magical. SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22) Many artists are able to find inspiration just by looking at something. After a time in which they have not even blinked, they are able to see things that they had not noticed until now. It is a fairly common method that is also often useful for seers who read letters and crystal balls. But I have to make a difference with astrologers. We are not like that. This Thursday, Venus and Saturn connect to give you a reality that you needed. You don’t need to rethink things again. SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21) This Thursday you want me to give you my best advice. However, there is a big obstacle that prevents me: you are Sagittarius. We are all aware that those of you who were born under this sign are very good at giving recommendations, but not accepting them. You think that if a person tells you what you should do, he is forcing you to do something. If this Thursday someone tells you that something is not correct, you will have to prove the opposite … Without forgetting that you are human and you also make mistakes. CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20) It is impossible for all of us to see things the same way. But I am sure that, deep down, you have it assumed. What’s more, I think that in some things you have advantages for me. Right now you wonder why I am telling you all this and you have the feeling that you are wasting your energy with this prediction. However, I have something good to tell you, and that is that you will be able to leave your anger behind. Since today Saturn, your ruling planet, connects with Venus, the planet of love, you are going to find a good way to solve that issue that brings you upside down. Take a deep breath. AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19) If we were talking about a genius, you probably believe the image of a madman who suddenly gets a dose of inspiration. Not all geniuses are Aquarius, of course, but we do have to assume that you have a unique predisposition to have this type of creativity. Since today Venus is linked with Saturn, you will be able to find a piece of the puzzle that you were missing and that you needed. It seems that something exciting is about to happen. You just have to rescue what you had left behind. PISCES (February 20 – March 20) If we were to trust people who like to go at full speed, life would be very different from what it is today. After all, they want to get everything done instantly, even when things seem to be slow at times. Perhaps, we should ask ourselves if the day always comes after night. Perhaps at one point, scientists assume they could adjust the Earth’s rotation and reverse the process. Do you think they will be capable? This Thursday, a person needs their time (and space) to assume something. If you want more information, you can consult in our Horoscope section, the daily predictions of Oscar Cainer, the monthly predictions of Vicente Cassanya and the Chinese horoscope, as well as the compatibilities of each sign of the Zodiac. And you will also be able to know the astral charts of some of the most famous people in the world.