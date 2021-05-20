Prepare Your Portfolio for Summer Dividends
This year 2021 it returns to the dividend distribution path after a 2020 marked by the health crisis that stopped the delivery of benefits to the companies. Many companies of the Ibex 35 have already ensured that they will go through the box this summer and fulfill their commitment to their shareholders.
Among them, Endesa stands out, which has chosen on July 1 to present its dividend with an amount of 1,314 euros that gives a return for each of them of 5.81% and a return on payment of 5.97%, which the ranks as the leader of the Ibex 35 both in terms of profitability and amount. For this reason, the electricity company is positioned as one of the “bargains” left by the Spanish stock market.
Among the Spanish listed companies, ArcelorMittal also stands out, which on June 11 will distribute dividends for an amount of 0.300 euros each, which gives it a return on payment in relative figures of 1.14% to one of the securities that has presented the greatest potential in May, which implies a low profitability that is aligned with the caution shown by the ECB as regards the distribution of profits during the summer.
Ferrovial will deliver the dividends to its shareholders on the 31st of this month, while Repsol, another of the large companies of the Ibex 35, will do the same on July 7 with an ordinary dividend that implies a complementary payment. Acerinox, for its part, the great results obtained in the first quarter of the year and confirms that it will distribute dividends for an amount of 0.500 euros through a single payment.
Upcoming dividends
Payment date
Name
Exercise
Dividend class
Payment concept
Gross amount
05/24/2021
Mapfre
2020
Ordinary
Complementary
0.0757 euros
05/24/2021
Caixabank
2020
Ordinary
On account
0.0268 euros
05/28/2021
Insur Group
2020
Ordinary
Complementary
0.2000 euros
05/31/2021
Ferrovial
2020
Option
Complementary
0.1970 euros
06/02/2021
Almirall
2020
Option
On account
0.1850 euros
06/03/2021
Viscofan
2020
Ordinary
Complementary
0.2900 euros
06/03/2021
Acerinox
2020
Ordinary
Unique
0.5000 euros
06/11/2021
Aperam
2021
Ordinary
On account
€ 0.3719
06/11/2021
ARCELORMITT.
ArcelorMittal
2021
Ordinary
Unique
0.25 euros
06/17/2021
EUSKALTEL
Euskaltel
2020
Ordinary
Complementary
0.17 euros
06/30/2021
EBRO FOODS
Ebro Foods
2020
Ordinary
2nd payment
0.19 euros
07/01/2021
Endesa
2020
Ordinary
Complementary
1.3136 euros
07/01/2021
REC
REE
2020
Ordinary
Complementary
0.7273 euros
07/06/2021
Fluidra
2021
Ordinary
On account
0.2000 euros
07/07/2021
DOMINION
Global Dominion
2020
Ordinary
Complementary
0.0246 euros
07/08/2021
APPLUS SERVI
Applus
2020
Ordinary
On account
0.15 euros
07/06/2021
CIE Automotive
2020
Ordinary
Complementary
0.2500 euros
07/07/2021
Repsol
2020
Ordinary
Complementary
0.3000 euros
07/07/2021
Global Dominion
2020
Ordinary
Complementary
0.0246 euros
07/09/2021
ZARDOYA OTIS
Zardoya otis
2021
Ordinary
Complementary
0.072 euros
07/14/2021
Vidrala
2020
Ordinary
Complementary
€ 0.3209
If we look at the continuous market, Metrovacesa stands out as the most profitable company of all with 10.76% and an amount of 0.400 euros and a return on payment of 5.13%. The distribution of dividends by this entity will be tomorrow, May 20. However, these are not the only dates indicated in the calendar of this stock index. Euskaltel has chosen June 17 to distribute its dividends, the amount of which is 0.170 euros per share, which gives it a dividend yield of 2.97% and a payment yield of 1.54%. Therefore, it has positioned itself as an important entity within the Continuum.
The rest of the dates are Inmobiliaria del Sur on May 28, Viscofan on June 3, which, despite the distribution of profits, does not offer a dividend yield; Ebro Foods on June 30, Red Eléctrica on July 1, Fluidra and CIE Automotive on July 6, while Global Dominion, Applus Services and Zardoya Otis will do so on July 7, 8 and 9 respectively. The summer dividend publication calendar will be closed by Vidrala on July 14.
Beyond summer appear Inditex like the great winter dish since it has announced its payment of benefits on November 2, 2021 for an amount of 0.130 euros and a dividend yield of 3.01%.
For their part, there are also companies that speed up the deadlines for communication of their payments and I still do not know exactly what they will do and what day they will choose to meet their shareholders. Therefore, it is always interesting that investors follow the news of the companies they have in their portfolio, that they consult the official channels of the companies and also the page of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), where all the relevant information appears of the companies.