Prepare Your Portfolio for Summer Dividends

This year 2021 it returns to the dividend distribution path after a 2020 marked by the health crisis that stopped the delivery of benefits to the companies. Many companies of the Ibex 35 have already ensured that they will go through the box this summer and fulfill their commitment to their shareholders.

Among them, Endesa stands out, which has chosen on July 1 to present its dividend with an amount of 1,314 euros that gives a return for each of them of 5.81% and a return on payment of 5.97%, which the ranks as the leader of the Ibex 35 both in terms of profitability and amount. For this reason, the electricity company is positioned as one of the “bargains” left by the Spanish stock market.

Among the Spanish listed companies, ArcelorMittal also stands out, which on June 11 will distribute dividends for an amount of 0.300 euros each, which gives it a return on payment in relative figures of 1.14% to one of the securities that has presented the greatest potential in May, which implies a low profitability that is aligned with the caution shown by the ECB as regards the distribution of profits during the summer.

Ferrovial will deliver the dividends to its shareholders on the 31st of this month, while Repsol, another of the large companies of the Ibex 35, will do the same on July 7 with an ordinary dividend that implies a complementary payment. Acerinox, for its part, the great results obtained in the first quarter of the year and confirms that it will distribute dividends for an amount of 0.500 euros through a single payment.

Upcoming dividends

Payment date

Name

Exercise

Dividend class

Payment concept

Gross amount

05/24/2021

Mapfre

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

0.0757 euros

05/24/2021

Caixabank

2020

Ordinary

On account

0.0268 euros

05/28/2021

Insur Group

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

0.2000 euros

05/31/2021

Ferrovial

2020

Option

Complementary

0.1970 euros

06/02/2021

Almirall

2020

Option

On account

0.1850 euros

06/03/2021

Viscofan

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

0.2900 euros

06/03/2021

Acerinox

2020

Ordinary

Unique

0.5000 euros

06/11/2021

Aperam

2021

Ordinary

On account

€ 0.3719

06/11/2021

ARCELORMITT.

ArcelorMittal

2021

Ordinary

Unique

0.25 euros

06/17/2021

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

0.17 euros

06/30/2021

EBRO FOODS

Ebro Foods

2020

Ordinary

2nd payment

0.19 euros

07/01/2021

Endesa

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

1.3136 euros

07/01/2021

REC

REE

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

0.7273 euros

07/06/2021

Fluidra

2021

Ordinary

On account

0.2000 euros

07/07/2021

DOMINION

Global Dominion

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

0.0246 euros

07/08/2021

APPLUS SERVI

Applus

2020

Ordinary

On account

0.15 euros

07/06/2021

CIE Automotive

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

0.2500 euros

07/07/2021

Repsol

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

0.3000 euros

07/07/2021

Global Dominion

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

0.0246 euros

07/09/2021

ZARDOYA OTIS

Zardoya otis

2021

Ordinary

Complementary

0.072 euros

07/14/2021

Vidrala

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

€ 0.3209

If we look at the continuous market, Metrovacesa stands out as the most profitable company of all with 10.76% and an amount of 0.400 euros and a return on payment of 5.13%. The distribution of dividends by this entity will be tomorrow, May 20. However, these are not the only dates indicated in the calendar of this stock index. Euskaltel has chosen June 17 to distribute its dividends, the amount of which is 0.170 euros per share, which gives it a dividend yield of 2.97% and a payment yield of 1.54%. Therefore, it has positioned itself as an important entity within the Continuum.

The rest of the dates are Inmobiliaria del Sur on May 28, Viscofan on June 3, which, despite the distribution of profits, does not offer a dividend yield; Ebro Foods on June 30, Red Eléctrica on July 1, Fluidra and CIE Automotive on July 6, while Global Dominion, Applus Services and Zardoya Otis will do so on July 7, 8 and 9 respectively. The summer dividend publication calendar will be closed by Vidrala on July 14.

Beyond summer appear Inditex like the great winter dish since it has announced its payment of benefits on November 2, 2021 for an amount of 0.130 euros and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

For their part, there are also companies that speed up the deadlines for communication of their payments and I still do not know exactly what they will do and what day they will choose to meet their shareholders. Therefore, it is always interesting that investors follow the news of the companies they have in their portfolio, that they consult the official channels of the companies and also the page of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), where all the relevant information appears of the companies.